Republic Investigation Forces Meta Response: Tech Giant Ducks Tough Questions, Accountability Missing | Key Concerns Remain Unanswered

After days of mounting pressure from Republic Media network's relentless investigation into Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) on Facebook and Instagram, Mark Zuckerberg's tech giant Meta on Tuesday has finally issued an elaborate yet incomplete statement addressing the controversy.

Despite issuing a lengthy and loaded statement detailing its policies and enforcement mechanisms, Meta sadly left several core questions unanswered. Meta stopped short of directly taking responsibility for the continued availability of the CSAM content highlighted in the investigation. The company instead reiterated its existing policies, enforcement numbers and moderation efforts while maintaining that it never wants such content on its platforms. On the contrary, Republic Investigation exposed how child exploitation and sexually explicit content involving minors continued to remain available across Facebook and Instagram despite nearing government deadline.

The Meta statement sounded heavy on moral messaging but light on accountability, with the technology company portraying itself largely as an external observer battling bad actors rather than acknowledging that Facebook and Instagram are the very platforms hosting the content in question.

Government Notice and Deadline

After the IT Ministry took cognizance of reports that Instagram showcased certain objectionable material that promoted child sexual abuse, it issued directions to officials to seek a response from Meta. Questions were asked on how these deeply disturbing advertisements successfully bypassed Meta's pre-publication review and moderation pipeline.

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In a notice issued on Saturday evening, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) ordered Meta to disable all the ads and content promoting and facilitating access to CSEAM. The government has also demanded a detailed explanation within seven days, as per sources.



With only a few days remaining before the deadline, Republic Investigation revealed there has been little visible action on the ground. Exploitative content and child sexual abuse material continued to remain accessible across Facebook and Instagram till this moment.

The Republic Investigation

Despite the nearing deadline by the central government directing Meta to remove explicit content from its platforms, Republic's investigation exposed how searches on Facebook and Instagram with specific terms brought forth child abuse and pedophilic content.

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Team Republic documented multiple such videos on Meta platform search results which involved children reportedly between the ages of six and twelve. The investigation further revealed when we tried to report many of these videos using Meta's own mechanism, the platform responded that the content did not violate Community Standards.

Those same videos continued to remain online, even now!

The investigation also extended to Facebook, where we have encountered content that was even more disturbing and graphic. Many of the videos depicting child sexual exploitation, abuse and children in distress were so disturbing that we could not watch them beyond a few seconds.

A major focus of Republic's investigation was Meta's recommendation systems. After minimal engagement with related keyword seaches, Facebook and Instagram algorithms continued recommending similar exploitative content involving minors. These videos were not merely third-party advertisements appearing externally but content hosted directly on Meta-owned platforms and surfaced through Meta's own systems.

Meta's Public Statement

Acknowledging the scandal regarding availablity of child exploitation videos on its social media platforms, Meta in its July 7 statement added that it takes such concerns seriously and insisted it never wants this content on its platforms.

“Child exploitation is a horrific crime and every day, we work aggressively to fight this kind of abuse both on and off our platforms,” Meta said.

The company said that its systems had already detected and disabled several violating advertisements and associated accounts even before the reports were brought to its attention. It also claimed that subsequent investigations resulted in further removals, account suspensions and URL blocking.

Meta Rejects Allegations Over Recommendations

Meta strongly rejected suggestions that it knowingly targeted such content to users.

"It is categorically inaccurate to suggest that we'd knowingly and deliberately target ads featuring children to people based on an inappropriate interest in children," the company said. Instead, Meta said that it proactively identifies suspicious accounts and automatically removed more than four million such accounts globally last year.

Lengthy Explanation, But Limited Accountability

Much of Meta's response focused on explaining its moderation systems. The company detailed how advertisements undergo automated and manual review, how advertiser behaviour is monitored and how business accounts can be restricted. Meta acknowledged that no moderation system is perfect and said that criminals constantly evolve to evade detection.

“We’re committed to keeping bad actors off our platforms and are constantly evolving our systems to stay ahead of them. Protecting people who use our platforms remains at the centre of how we build and enforce our advertising standards,” the statement read.

It reiterated its zero-tolerance policy on child exploitation and highlighted multiple transparency reports, AI investments, law enforcement partnerships and participation in industry initiatives such as Lantern and NCMEC's ‘Take It Down’ programme.

From Meta July 7, 2026 statement

The company also said that it has removed over 160,000 accounts in India during the last six months after detecting suspicious child exploitation-related activity.

“This work is ongoing. Our teams are constantly improving our defences – developing new technology, blocking violating links, and sharing intelligence across the industry – but we know there is more to do. We will continue investing in every resource needed to keep young people safe, strengthen our ad review processes, and work with law enforcement to hold criminals accountable,” Meta noted while defending its commitment.

The Nation Wants To Know And Republic Demands Answers

Despite the extensive statement, Meta failed to answer the key questions raised. The company did not explain why allegedly flagged child sexual abuse material remains available on Facebook and Instagram despite government intervention. It also did not directly clarify why accounts allegedly uploading such content continued to remain active after being reported.

Although the statement issued by Meta mentioned how it removed some violating advertisements and accounts but remained silent on the specific content highlighted during Republic investigation and are still accessible.

As part of the investigation, Republic reached out to Meta through emails and visited its offices in Hyderabad, Gurugram and Bengaluru. The team also tried to question Meta officials, including security chief at its key Gurugram office.

While Meta representatives declined to meet our reporters, we were asked to switch off cameras at many places. Meta even yet to respond to the 10 detailed questions sent by Republic Media Network via email.

Republic sought point-by-point responses from Meta on several issues of public interest -

Why is this softcore porn content, and child sexual exploitation content still running on your platform despite Meity taking cognisance? Republic's findings on softcore porn and oddly sexualized child videos breastfeeding emphasis why does the algorithm push this after minimal engagement? Is Meta profiting from engagement driven recommendations involving minors? Yes or no: was any human reviewer involved in reviewing these complaints? Under Section 79 of the IT Act, platforms can lose safe harbour protection if they have actual knowledge of illegal content. Since this content were approved through your ad review processs does Meta accept that it had knowledge of the content? Section 67B of the IT Act addresses advertising or facilitating CSAM. Does Meta consider that approving and running these paid ads would amount to facilitating such content under Indian law? Meta has a stated zero tolerance policy for child exploitation. Given that this content is still running on your platform and reportedly is within your system still despite being flagged because it does not violate said Community Standards, does Meta believe its Al and human review systems were adequate in this case? Following the $375 million jury verdict against Meta in New Mexico regarding child exploitation and platform safety, how does the company assess whether these issues reflect a broader global compliance challenge beyond India? This appears to be Meta's second government notice in India this week. How would Meta describe the current state of its compliance across products in India? Yes or no: will Meta commit to publishing quarterly india specific transparency reports covering advertising and CSAM related data? Will the Meta executive appearing before Meity have the authority to make policy changes, or will their role be limited to answering questions?