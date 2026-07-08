Pixel 11 Launch Confirmed: Leaks Reveal the Design and Price Before Google's Big Reveal

Google has officially locked in the date for its next big phone launch, and as usual, the leaks got there first. Here's everything confirmed so far, and what rumours say is coming.

Google has confirmed its "Made by Google" event for August 12, 2026. The company sent out invites showing a close-up shot of a gold metal frame, giving the first real hint of the Pixel 11 Pro's design straight from Google itself. Reports suggest the phones could go on general sale around August 20.

Four devices are expected at the event: the standard Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold, alongside a new Pixel Watch and possibly new earbuds.

What the Design Looks Like

Leaked CAD drawings and case-maker schematics suggest the Pixel 11 won't stray far from last year's look. The phone is expected to keep its signature horizontal camera bar, though this time it may appear in black rather than matching the body color. Reports point to slimmer bezels, but the actual body dimensions are said to be nearly unchanged from the Pixel 10.

Advertisement

One standout new feature rumored for this generation is something called Pixel Glow - a strip of programmable RGB lighting built into the camera bar, similar in concept to the light-up notification system on some Nothing phones. It would reportedly replace the temperature sensor found on last year's model.

Leaked wallpapers hint at a calmer, more muted color palette this year compared to the bold shades Google has used in the past. Rumored colors for the base Pixel 11 include black, green, pink, and purple, with the Pro models expected in white, black, pink, and green tones.

Advertisement

The Price Question

This is the part likely to cause the most debate. Multiple reports suggest Google may raise prices this year, largely due to a global spike in memory chip costs that has already pushed up prices for Samsung and other phone makers. One widely cited leak from French outlet Dealabs claims Google is dropping the base 128GB storage option entirely, making 256GB the new starting tier — a change that alone could raise the entry price by around 100 euros in some regions.

There's also a more contested rumor: that the standard Pixel 11 might ship with just 8GB of RAM, a step down from the 12GB found across the entire Pixel 10 lineup. If true, this could raise questions about how well the base model handles Google's on-device AI features, since Google has pushed hard on AI as the phone's biggest selling point. It's worth noting that other leaks disagree, with some claiming the base model will still get up to 12GB of RAM. Nothing here has been confirmed by Google, so treat the RAM figures as competing rumors rather than settled fact.