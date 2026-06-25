Pixel 11 Pro Leaks Show Google Isn't Just Adding Features, It's Taking Some Away

Every Pixel 11 Pro story so far has led with the new stuff- a glowing camera bar, a sharper chip, a fresh modem. But buried in the same leaks is a less flattering pattern that nobody's really put a spotlight on, this could be the first Pixel Pro in years where some numbers on the spec sheet actually go down, not up.

Here are five ways the Pixel 11 Pro is shaping up to be different from the Pixel 10 Pro and not all of them are upgrades.

1. The battery is reportedly shrinking

The Pixel 10 Pro carries a rated battery capacity of 4,870 mAh, while leaks point to the Pixel 11 Pro coming in at 4,707 mAh which is a drop of roughly 160 mAh. That's not a huge cut on paper, but it's a reversal of the usual direction Pixel batteries have moved in. Leaked figures point to smaller batteries trending across the entire lineup this year, not just on the Pro model. Google will be counting on the new chip's efficiency gains to cover the gap.

2. RAM could drop on the base configuration

The Pixel 10 Pro shipped with 16GB of RAM across the board, but leaks suggest the Pixel 11 Pro's entry tier could fall to 12GB, with 16GB reserved for higher storage configurations. For a phone leaning harder into on-device AI every year, shipping less memory on the entry model is a strange trade-off and one report suggests Google may even be sourcing cheaper memory from a Chinese supplier to manage rising RAM costs industry-wide.

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3. The cheapest storage tier may disappear entirely

The Pixel 10 Pro offered a 128GB starting point. Multiple leak round-ups now expect that tier to vanish on the Pixel 11 Pro, pushing the starting storage up to 256GB. On its own that sounds like a win for buyers until you remember it also removes the cheapest way into the "Pro" name, at a moment when component costs are already pushing prices up elsewhere.

4. A sensor is being deleted, not upgraded

The temperature sensor Google added to the Pixel 9 Pro and carried into the Pixel 10 Pro is reportedly being dropped entirely. In its place: Pixel Glow, a programmable RGB LED array built into the camera bar, similar in spirit to Nothing Phone's Glyph lighting. It's a flashier feature, no doubt but it's also a straightforward swap of one piece of hardware for another, not an addition. Whether buyers would rather have had both is an open question nobody's asking.

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5. Six years of one modem supplier is reportedly ending

After years of using Samsung Exynos modems, long considered one of the lineup's most persistent hardware complaints, leaks point to Google switching to a MediaTek M90 modem for the Pixel 11 generation. This is arguably the one unambiguous win on this list: Exynos modems have been linked to connectivity quirks on past Pixels, and a switch to MediaTek could meaningfully improve real-world signal and battery performance.

The bigger picture

None of this means the Pixel 11 Pro will be a worse phone. The chip is genuinely moving to a more advanced 2nm process, and a new modem after six years of complaints is a real fix, not a marketing flourish. But the pattern across battery, RAM, and storage suggests Google is managing rising component costs by trimming in places buyers won't notice on a spec sheet at first glance while putting the visible upgrade budget into something as eye-catching as a glowing camera bar.

If Google sticks to its recent rhythm, Pixel 9 launched August 13, 2024, and Pixel 10 followed on August 20, 2025, the Pixel 11 Pro should arrive in mid-to-late August 2026, with the Pro Fold trailing behind in October. Worth remembering, though: all of the above is still leak-sourced, not Google-confirmed. The final spec sheet and Google's pricing decisions around it will tell the real story.