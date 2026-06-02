Qualcomm Brings Snapdragon X2 Elite to Desktops With First AI Mini PC

Qualcomm is expanding its Snapdragon X2 Elite platform beyond laptops and into desktop computing with the launch of the first mini PC powered by the chip. The company has partnered with ASUS for the debut, but the bigger story is Qualcomm's effort to establish Snapdragon X as a broader PC platform spanning notebooks, desktops, and AI-focused computing devices.

The new system, called the ASUS Ascent QN10, was unveiled at Computex 2026 and marks the first commercial mini PC built around the Snapdragon X2 Elite processor. Until now, Qualcomm's Snapdragon X lineup has primarily been associated with Copilot+ PCs and premium Windows laptops from manufacturers such as Lenovo, Dell, HP, and ASUS.

Qualcomm Is Betting Big on Local AI

At the heart of the announcement is Qualcomm's push toward on-device AI. The Snapdragon X2 Elite features an 80 TOPS neural processing unit (NPU), allowing AI workloads to run locally rather than relying entirely on cloud infrastructure. According to Qualcomm, the platform can handle AI agents, coding assistants, local inferencing, model experimentation, and generative AI applications directly on the device.

The company specifically highlighted support for AI tools such as Claude Desktop, Cursor, OpenAI Codex, OpenCode, Hermes, and OpenClaw.

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A New Challenge to Intel and AMD

The desktop market has historically been dominated by Intel and AMD, while Apple's M-series chips have carved out a growing presence through the Mac lineup. By bringing Snapdragon X2 Elite to mini PCs, Qualcomm is attempting to challenge all three companies in a category that has largely remained outside its reach. Unlike traditional desktop processors that prioritise raw performance, Qualcomm is emphasising a combination of AI acceleration, power efficiency, and integrated security. The company says the platform is designed for developers, creators, enterprise users, and businesses running AI-heavy workloads.

Mini PCs Become Qualcomm's Next Battleground

Qualcomm believes compact desktop systems could become an important category for AI computing. The first Snapdragon X2 Elite mini PC occupies less than 0.7 litres of space, making it significantly smaller than conventional mini desktops while still supporting demanding workloads such as content creation, software development, large language model experimentation, and data processing. The device also includes seven USB ports, including USB4 connectivity, targeting users who require multiple peripherals and external devices.

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Part of a Larger Snapdragon PC Ecosystem