Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon C Platform for Budget AI Laptops

Ahead of Computex 2026, Qualcomm has announced the Snapdragon C Platform, a new entry-level processor designed for affordable Windows laptops priced at around $300 and above. The company says the platform is aimed at students, families, and small businesses looking for modern computing features at lower price points.

The Snapdragon C Platform supports everyday computing tasks such as web browsing, video streaming, video calls, and productivity workloads. Qualcomm says the chip is designed to deliver responsive performance alongside all-day battery life and fanless or low-noise laptop designs.

The announcement expands Qualcomm’s Snapdragon PC portfolio further into the budget laptop category, following its recent push into premium and mid-range AI PCs through the Snapdragon X series.

Integrated AI Features Included

Despite targeting the lower end of the laptop market, the Snapdragon C Platform includes an integrated neural processing unit (NPU) for AI-based features.

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Qualcomm says the chip supports on-device AI capabilities while maintaining power efficiency for everyday workloads. However, unlike higher-end Snapdragon X processors, the Snapdragon C does not use Qualcomm’s newer Oryon CPU cores and is not expected to support the full suite of Microsoft Copilot+ AI PC features.

The company is positioning the platform as a balance between affordability, portability, battery life, and modern AI-assisted computing experiences.

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Qualcomm Expands Its Windows PC Push

Qualcomm has been steadily expanding its presence in the Windows laptop market over the past two years as manufacturers increasingly experiment with ARM-based PCs as alternatives to traditional Intel and AMD systems. The company previously launched Snapdragon X processors targeting premium AI laptops and Copilot+ PCs in the $600 and above segment.

With Snapdragon C, Qualcomm is now attempting to bring similar benefits including longer battery life, lower heat output, and integrated AI features to significantly cheaper devices.