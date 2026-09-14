Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Launched in India With Exynos 2500, One UI 9 and 50MP Camera at ₹79,999

Samsung has launched the Galaxy S26 FE in India, bringing several flagship features from its Galaxy S26 series to a more affordable price point. Priced at Rs 79,999, the new Fan Edition smartphone debuts as the first Galaxy S26 series device to ship with One UI 9, while also packing the company's latest Galaxy AI features, an upgraded camera system and the new Exynos 2500 chipset.

The Galaxy S26 FE features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and up to 1,900 nits of peak brightness. Samsung says the display is designed to deliver a smoother viewing experience for gaming, streaming and everyday use. Under the hood is the 3nm Exynos 2500 processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone also carries an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Galaxy AI and One UI 9 Take Centre Stage

One of the biggest highlights of the Galaxy S26 FE is its software experience. The smartphone is the first in the Galaxy S26 lineup to launch with One UI 9, which introduces a more context-aware Galaxy AI experience.

Samsung has updated Now Brief with personalised briefing cards covering weather, wellness and daily information. Users can also create custom briefing cards using natural language prompts. The feature now extends to select third-party apps through contextual suggestions and Nudge notifications.

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Circle to Search with Google has also been upgraded to recognise multiple objects simultaneously, making it easier to search for products, landmarks and other items within a single frame.

50MP Triple Camera With New AI Tools

Photography receives a notable upgrade with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide camera and an 8MP telephoto camera offering 3x optical zoom. On the front is an enhanced 12MP selfie camera.

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Samsung has also introduced My FanCam to the FE series, allowing users to select a person in the frame while the camera automatically keeps them centred during video recording. Super Steady with Horizontal Lock has also been added to improve video stabilisation.

Nightography returns for improved low-light photography, while Photo Assist enables AI-powered image editing using natural language prompts. The phone also supports Gemini Omni, which can generate and edit videos using photos and videos stored in the Gallery app. Samsung is bundling a six-month Google AI Pro trial with 5TB of cloud storage for eligible users.

Bigger Battery and Long-Term Software Support

The Galaxy S26 FE packs a 4,900mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging, which Samsung says can charge the device up to 69 per cent in around 30 minutes using a compatible charger. It also supports 15W wireless charging and Wireless PowerShare.

Samsung is promising up to seven generations of Android OS upgrades and seven years of security updates, putting the device among the longest-supported Android smartphones available today. An updated Smart Switch tool also makes it easier to migrate passwords, eSIMs, call history and other data from Android and iPhone devices.

Price, Colours and Launch Offers

The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE is available in a single 8GB + 256GB variant priced at ₹79,999. It comes in Pistachio, Blueberry and Graphite colour options.