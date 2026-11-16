Redmi Note 17 Review: A Good Phone For Battery Life, But Little Else

The Redmi Note series has traditionally tried to strike a balance between performance, cameras, battery life, and affordability. The Redmi Note 17 takes a slightly different approach. Its biggest selling point is an 8,000mAh battery, which is considerably larger than what you would typically find in this segment. It also gets a large AMOLED display, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a long software update commitment.

However, the Redmi Note 17 is not quite the all-rounder I would expect at its price. It launched at ₹27,999, but the price has since increased to ₹30,999 amid rising component costs. And while the battery life is genuinely impressive, the phone makes noticeable compromises in areas such as performance, cameras, audio, and even everyday usability.

I have spent time using the Redmi Note 17, and there are some things I like about it. But there are also enough shortcomings to make me question whether its battery is reason enough to choose it over other phones in this price range.

What's Good

A display that makes everyday viewing enjoyable

The Redmi Note 17 has a large 6.9-inch Full HD+ 10-bit LTPS OLED display with a resolution of 2,396 x 1,080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is a sizeable screen, and I found it particularly useful for watching videos, browsing social media, and reading articles. The flat panel also makes the phone feel more conventional compared with some of the curved-edge displays we have seen in this segment.

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Colours are punchy, blacks are deep, and the display offers a good experience when watching content on YouTube, Netflix, and other streaming platforms. Widevine L1 certification means supported OTT services can stream content in HD. The 120Hz refresh rate makes scrolling through supported apps feel smoother, although it is worth remembering that not every app or screen will run at the maximum refresh rate.

Xiaomi also includes DC dimming and PWM support, which should make low-brightness viewing more comfortable for people sensitive to screen flicker. Gorilla Glass 7i protection is another useful addition, although I would still recommend using a screen protector.

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There is one problem, though. Despite the advertised peak brightness of 1,800 nits, I found the screen difficult to view in particularly bright outdoor conditions. It is perfectly usable indoors and in most everyday situations, but sunlight visibility could have been better.

The 8,000mAh battery is the biggest reason to buy it

This is where the Redmi Note 17 really delivers. The 8,000mAh silicon-carbon battery is significantly larger than the batteries found in most mainstream smartphones, and it makes a tangible difference to how often I need to reach for a charger.

In everyday use, I could comfortably get between one-and-a-half and two days out of a charge, depending on how heavily I used it. Even with a combination of social media, browsing, video streaming, and other regular activities, battery anxiety was rarely a concern.

What I particularly liked was how well the phone managed its remaining battery. The last 5 per cent could stretch to around an hour of light use, which is useful when you are away from a charger and need to make a call or use a navigation app.

The phone supports 45W wired charging, and Xiaomi includes a compatible charger in the box. Charging the 8,000mAh battery from empty to full took approximately 1 hour and 54 minutes in my testing. That is not particularly fast, but it is understandable given the battery capacity. I would have liked faster charging, especially considering how long it takes to replenish such a large battery.

The phone also supports 22.5W wired reverse charging, which means it can be used to charge accessories or another phone with a cable. It is a useful extra, although I would treat it as an emergency feature rather than a replacement for a power bank.

Xiaomi claims that the battery can retain at least 80 per cent of its capacity after 1,600 charging cycles, with a TÜV certification backing the claim. That is a promising specification for anyone planning to keep their phone for several years.

A clean-looking design, with a useful software commitment

The Redmi Note 17 moves towards a flatter design, with a matte rear panel that does a decent job of keeping fingerprints away. The finish looks understated, and I prefer it to glossy backs that quickly collect smudges. The phone is also relatively slim at 8.4mm, considering the size of its battery.

HyperOS 3, based on Android 16, is another positive. There is plenty of customisation available through Xiaomi's Theme Store, while Google's Gemini and other familiar AI features are integrated into the software. Features such as Circle to Search and Gemini can be useful additions, although they are not exclusive to this phone.

More importantly, Xiaomi promises four years of Android OS updates and six years of security updates. That is a meaningful commitment at this price, particularly for buyers who do not plan to upgrade their smartphones every couple of years.

What's Bad

Performance is not good enough for the price

The Redmi Note 17 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 processor, built on a 4nm process. It is paired with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. While the processor is designed to handle everyday tasks efficiently, it does not offer the kind of performance I would expect from a phone costing ₹30,999.

Basic activities such as opening apps, browsing, and switching between everyday tasks are mostly fine. However, I noticed occasional stuttering when swiping to Google's Discover Feed. It is not a deal-breaker on its own, but it does affect the otherwise smooth experience that the 120Hz display should offer.

Gaming is a bigger concern. In Call of Duty: Mobile, the game defaults to Medium graphics and Max frame rate. That is a reasonable starting point for a phone in this category, but increasing the graphics settings to High makes the experience noticeably worse. I encountered choppy frames, and the touch response felt sluggish enough to affect gameplay. The phone's 240Hz touch sampling rate on paper does not translate into a particularly responsive gaming experience. It is not a phone I would recommend to someone who regularly plays demanding games or expects to use high graphics settings.

Storage is another limitation. The Redmi Note 17 is available in a 128GB variant, and around 20GB is already occupied by system files out of the box. That leaves considerably less room for apps, games, photos, and videos than the advertised capacity suggests. There is a hybrid SIM tray, so users have to choose between using a second SIM card and expanding storage through a microSD card. Expansion of up to 2TB is supported, which is useful, but I would have preferred a dedicated microSD slot or a higher base storage option. At this price, 128GB feels restrictive.

The cameras are a disappointment

The Redmi Note 17 has a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture and autofocus, accompanied by a depth sensor. It is a fairly basic camera setup, and the results reflect that.

In daylight, the main camera can capture usable photographs, but details often appear soft. Dynamic range is also limited, which means bright areas can lose detail while shadows do not always retain enough information. It is adequate for casual photographs that you intend to share on social media, but I would not rely on it for consistently good results.

Low-light photography is considerably weaker. Images lack detail, and the camera struggles to produce photographs that I would be happy to use beyond a quick social media post. Portrait mode is not particularly reliable either, with backgrounds sometimes appearing overexposed.

The 8-megapixel front camera is another weak point. Selfies lack detail and look soft, whether I am shooting in daylight or indoors. It is fine for video calls, but anyone who regularly takes selfies or creates content will likely be disappointed.

Video recording is limited to 1080p at 30fps. More importantly, the phone does not offer optical or electronic image stabilisation. Handheld footage is shaky, and recording while walking makes the problem even more obvious. At a time when even mid-range smartphones are expected to offer reasonably stable video, this is a significant omission.

Xiaomi's AI imaging features, such as AI Erase, AI Image Expansion, and AI Sky, can be useful for editing photographs, but they cannot compensate for the limitations of the underlying camera hardware.

The single speaker does not do justice to the display

A large AMOLED display is great for watching films and videos, but the audio experience is less impressive. The Redmi Note 17 relies on a single bottom-firing speaker rather than a conventional stereo speaker arrangement. It gets loud enough for calls, notifications, and casual video watching. However, the sound is treble-heavy, with little bass and limited depth. Watching a film or listening to music through the speaker does not feel particularly immersive.

The speaker is also easy to cover accidentally when holding the phone horizontally. Given the large display and the phone's entertainment-focused specifications, stereo speakers would have made more sense.

The phone is simply too heavy

The Redmi Note 17 measures 169.70 x 79.14 x 8.4mm and weighs 225 grams. That is a substantial amount of phone to carry around, and the large battery is clearly responsible for much of that weight.

The flat rear panel and matte finish look good, but the phone can feel slippery in the hand. Xiaomi includes a silicone case in the box, which helps with grip and protection. However, the case does little to change the overall bulk.

I often found myself using both hands to operate the phone comfortably. Reaching across the display or using it while walking is not particularly convenient. It is also not the kind of phone I would want to use for extended periods with one hand.

There is a durability compromise, too. The Redmi Note 17 carries an IP65 rating, down from the IP66 rating offered by its predecessor, the Redmi Note 15. Gorilla Glass 7i provides some protection against scratches and everyday knocks, but the lower ingress protection rating is worth considering if durability is a priority.

HyperOS still needs to get rid of the clutter

HyperOS 3 has plenty of customisation options and useful Google integrations, but the experience is not entirely clean. The phone comes with several preinstalled third-party applications and games that I would rather not have on a new device.

Notifications from Xiaomi's own apps, including the Theme Store, Game Centre, and Indus Store, can also get irritating. I occasionally encountered advertisements within the File Manager, which is not something I expect from a smartphone at this price.

Most of this clutter can be managed by uninstalling unwanted apps or switching off notifications, but it should not be necessary to spend time cleaning up a phone immediately after setting it up. The long software update promise is welcome, but Xiaomi should also focus on making the everyday software experience less intrusive.

Verdict

Rating: 3/5

The Redmi Note 17 is a phone built around one particularly strong feature: battery life. Its 8,000mAh silicon-carbon battery is genuinely impressive, and the ability to get up to two days of use without worrying about charging is something many buyers will appreciate. The large AMOLED display is another positive, while the four years of OS updates and six years of security patches make it a more reassuring long-term purchase.

However, the rest of the package is difficult to justify at ₹30,999. The Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 is not particularly powerful, gaming performance is underwhelming, and the cameras are far from impressive. The single speaker, limited storage configuration, and bulky design add to the list of compromises.

At its original launch price of ₹27,999, the Redmi Note 17 would have been easier to recommend to someone who prioritises battery life above everything else. At ₹30,999, it faces a tougher proposition. A phone in this price bracket should offer a more balanced experience, particularly when it comes to performance and cameras.