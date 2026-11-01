Redmi Turbo 5 Review: A Battery Champion With Performance To Match

The name Turbo 5 suggests a phone built for speed, and Redmi has largely delivered on that promise. The first smartphone in the Turbo series to arrive in India, the Redmi Turbo 5 is designed for people who want strong performance, reliable gaming, and, above all, a battery that refuses to give up. It is also an interesting addition to Xiaomi's portfolio because it competes directly with the POCO X8 Pro, which shares almost everything with the Turbo 5 apart from its battery capacity. For buyers, that simply means more options. At its launch price of ₹37,999 in June, the Turbo 5 was an attractive proposition. However, rising component costs have pushed its price to ₹41,999, making the buying decision a little more complicated. After using it as my primary phone, I can say that its battery life and performance are its biggest strengths, although the cameras could have been better.

What's Good

The Redmi Turbo 5 is a performance-focused smartphone, but you would not necessarily know that from looking at it. Unlike gaming phones that tend to have aggressive designs, RGB lighting everywhere, and elaborate rear panels, the Turbo 5 keeps things understated. The metal frame and glass back give it a premium feel, while the Turbo White finish looks particularly good. The red REDMI branding on the back adds a bit of character without making the phone look flashy. A silver panel covering roughly a quarter of the rear adds another visual element, but the overall design remains minimalist.

The phone is slightly on the heavier side at 204g, but it does not feel unwieldy. The rounded edges and well-distributed weight make it comfortable to hold for extended periods. The camera rings protrude a little, causing some wobble when the phone is placed on a flat surface, but it is not particularly distracting. The IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings also offer substantial protection against dust and water ingress. I had no trouble using the phone in the rain, although I would not recommend deliberately exposing it to water. Water resistance can deteriorate over time, and the warranty may not cover liquid damage.

There is also a lighting system around the camera rings that illuminates during incoming calls, notifications, music playback, and camera timers. It is a neat addition, particularly when gaming, but I am not sure how useful it will be for everyone. You need to head to Settings, Additional Settings, and Backlight Effects to customise it. Remembering which colour corresponds to which notification or activity can be a little cumbersome. It is more of a visual flourish than a feature I found myself relying on every day.

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The 6.59-inch AMOLED display is another highlight. It has a 1.5K resolution, a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and a flat design that makes it comfortable to use. Colours are vivid, text looks sharp, and the screen is bright enough for outdoor use. Xiaomi claims a peak brightness of 3,500 nits under specific testing conditions, while features such as Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and 12-bit colour support make compatible video content look particularly good. I watched videos on YouTube, Netflix, and JioHotstar, and the overall experience was pleasing. Not every app makes use of Dolby Vision, but that does not take away much from the display's quality.

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The adaptive refresh rate also helps keep navigation smooth while managing power consumption. Gaming titles such as Call of Duty Mobile and Genshin Impact make good use of the 120Hz panel, although the actual frame rate depends on the game and its graphics settings. I would have liked a lower refresh-rate option than 60Hz for situations where battery conservation matters more than smoothness. This is particularly relevant when using the Always-On Display, since the phone does not offer the same flexibility as displays that can drop to very low refresh rates.

Performance is where the Redmi Turbo 5 really earns its name. It is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 8500 Ultra, a 4nm chipset paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. The combination makes everyday usage feel effortless. I could switch between multiple apps, browse, edit content, and run demanding applications without noticing any meaningful stutter or lag. The phone also handles background multitasking well.

Gaming performance is impressive for this segment. Call of Duty Mobile ran smoothly at Ultra graphics settings, sustaining around 120fps throughout my sessions. Genshin Impact was equally enjoyable at 60fps with Medium graphics settings. The phone uses Xiaomi's 3D Ice Loop cooling system, which includes a large vapour chamber to keep temperatures under control during demanding workloads. Even after a 15-minute gaming session, I did not find the phone getting uncomfortably warm. Performance can take a slight hit when pushing demanding games at their highest settings, with occasional stutters and frame drops, but that is understandable for a chipset that is not positioned as a flagship processor. In benchmark tests, it is only marginally behind the Dimensity 8500 Extreme used in the Motorola Edge 70 Pro. In everyday use, I doubt most people would notice the difference.

The software experience is another positive. The phone runs Android 16-based HyperOS 3, which brings plenty of customisation options, AI-powered tools, and useful features for everyday productivity. Navigation feels fluid, and the interface offers several ways to get things done faster. Google Gemini and Circle to Search add to the experience, while Xiaomi's own AI tools provide additional functionality. However, I would have preferred Android 17 to be available by the time I reviewed the phone, particularly at this price. Bloatware is also present, as is common with Xiaomi devices. Most unwanted apps can be uninstalled, but the Indus App Store remains persistent with its app update notifications. Some native apps also display advertisements, which takes away from an otherwise polished experience.

The camera system is decent, although it is clearly not the phone's main selling point. The 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary camera has optical image stabilisation and a large f/1.5 aperture. In daylight, it captures detailed images with good dynamic range. Some photographs can look slightly oversaturated, but that is a minor complaint. The 2x zoom option produces usable images by cropping from the primary sensor, but quality deteriorates as you zoom further. Details become progressively softer, making anything beyond that less reliable.

The 8-megapixel ultrawide camera is useful when I need to fit more into the frame, although the resulting images lack the sharpness of the primary camera. Low-light photography is average, but the dedicated Night mode helps recover some detail. Video recording is passable, with the primary camera supporting up to 4K resolution. Stabilisation is useful for casual clips, but softness can creep in, particularly when using the ultrawide camera. The 20-megapixel front camera is adequate for selfies and video calls, but I would not buy this phone specifically for its camera capabilities.

The real star of the show is the 7,540mAh silicon-carbon battery. It is among the largest batteries available in this segment, and the difference is immediately noticeable. I used the phone for gaming, photography, social media, and general browsing on a full charge. By the end of the first day, the battery still had around 58 per cent remaining. It comfortably survived the second day as well, eventually dropping to about 10 per cent. That is excellent endurance, particularly for someone who uses their phone heavily and does not want to carry a charger everywhere.

The 100W wired HyperCharge support makes the large battery easier to manage. In my experience, charging from 10 per cent to around 60 per cent took roughly half an hour, while a full charge took less than an hour. The phone also supports 27W wired reverse charging, allowing it to power compatible accessories or even another phone through a cable. It is a useful addition, especially when the Turbo 5 has so much battery capacity to spare.

What's Bad

The camera system is the most obvious compromise. While the primary sensor is capable of capturing good daylight photographs, the ultrawide camera is noticeably softer, and zoom performance falls off quickly beyond 2x. Low-light photography is average, too. At ₹41,999, I would have liked a more versatile camera setup, particularly when several competing phones offer stronger image processing or more consistent results across their cameras.

The software also needs some attention. HyperOS 3 is feature-rich, but the pre-installed apps and advertisements in some native applications can be annoying. The persistent notifications from the Indus App Store are particularly unnecessary. Xiaomi should make it easier to remove unwanted services and keep promotional notifications under control.

The camera-ring lighting system looks interesting, but its practical usefulness is limited. It works well as a visual addition during gaming, but using it to identify incoming calls or notifications requires some customisation and memorisation. I would have preferred a more intuitive implementation.

The price increase also changes the value proposition. At ₹37,999, the Turbo 5 was easier to recommend as a performance-focused phone with exceptional battery life. At ₹41,999, it faces tougher competition, and buyers may expect better cameras or a more refined software experience. The POCO X8 Pro also makes the decision more complicated, given how closely the two phones are matched.

Verdict

Rating: 4/5

The Redmi Turbo 5 is a powerful smartphone that gets two of the most important things right: performance and battery life. The Dimensity 8500 Ultra handles demanding applications and games with ease, while the 7,540mAh battery can comfortably last two days with heavy usage. Its premium design, excellent AMOLED display, and strong durability ratings make it a capable everyday phone, too.

It is not without compromises. The cameras are average beyond the primary sensor, HyperOS still has some unnecessary clutter, and the camera-ring lighting system feels more like a gimmick than an essential feature. The price increase to ₹41,999 also makes it less of an outright bargain than it was at launch.