Xiaomi Ultrathin Magnetic Power Bank Review: Incredibly Slim, But With A Charging Catch

Power banks have become an essential smartphone accessory, but carrying one often means accepting extra bulk in your pocket or bag. Xiaomi's Ultrathin Magnetic Power Bank takes a different approach. It prioritises portability over battery capacity, packing a 5,000mAh battery into a body that is just 6mm thick and weighs less than 100g. At ₹5,599, it is clearly a premium accessory, particularly for a power bank with this capacity. Having used it with different phones, I think Xiaomi has nailed the design and convenience aspects. However, the charging experience is not quite as straightforward as the product's 15W wireless charging claim might suggest.

What's Good

The first thing I noticed about the Xiaomi Ultrathin Magnetic Power Bank is just how slim it is. At 6mm, it feels more like a small card than a conventional power bank. It measures 98.5 x 71.5mm, making it compact enough to slip into a pocket without taking up much space. At 98g, it is also light enough that attaching it to the back of my iPhone 17 Pro does not make the phone uncomfortable to hold.

In fact, the power bank can improve the grip when using the phone one-handed, since it provides a little extra surface to hold. The magnetic attachment means I do not have to deal with a cable hanging from the phone while charging, which is particularly useful when travelling or moving around the office.

The design is understated, too. I am reviewing the Graphite Black version, which blends in with most smartphones without drawing attention to itself. Xiaomi also offers Glacier Silver and Radiant Orange. The latter looks particularly well suited to the Cosmic Orange finish of the iPhone 17 Pro, although that is largely a matter of personal preference. The aluminium alloy exterior adds to the premium feel, while the rounded edges make the accessory comfortable to handle.

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The power bank is clearly designed with magnetic charging in mind. Xiaomi's flagship phones and iPhones are where it makes the most sense. Since I didn't have a Xiaomi 17 Ultra with me while testing the power bank, I went for the second best option: my iPhone. It attaches to the back of a compatible iPhone and stays in place while I use the phone. Unlike Apple's MagSafe Battery designed specifically for the iPhone Air, Xiaomi's accessory can be used with a wider range of compatible phones and magnetic cases. It is also not restricted to Apple's ecosystem, since it supports wireless charging on other compatible devices.

There is a physical button to check the remaining battery level and manage charging, alongside small LED indicators that show how much charge is left. The controls are simple, and I do not need an app to check whether the power bank has enough juice for the day.

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The 5,000mAh capacity is adequate for emergency top-ups. In my experience, a fully charged unit can recharge the iPhone 17 Pro and still have some charge left, although the exact result depends on the phone's starting battery level and how it is used during charging. Xiaomi's specifications list a rated output capacity of 3,000mAh at 5V, which is worth keeping in mind: the entire 5,000mAh battery capacity is not delivered to the phone because energy is lost during voltage conversion and wireless charging.

There is also a USB-C port, which makes the power bank more versatile. Wired output goes up to 22.5W, considerably faster than its wireless charging in many situations. Xiaomi also supports simultaneous wired and wireless charging, allowing two devices to draw power at once after activating the feature. That could be useful if I need to top up my phone and another accessory, although the combined output is limited. But this set-up drains the juice much faster.

What's Bad

The biggest compromise is charging speed. Xiaomi advertises up to 15W wireless output, but that maximum is supported by the Xiaomi 17 series. For iPhones, the company's specifications list wireless charging at up to 7.5W. That is an important distinction because the magnetic attachment may feel like Apple's MagSafe experience, but it does not deliver the same maximum wireless charging speed.

In my experience, charging the iPhone 17 Pro wirelessly takes several hours, potentially more than four to five hours for a full charge. This makes the power bank better suited to keeping the phone topped up throughout the day than to quickly charging a nearly depleted battery. If I need power in a hurry, connecting a USB-C cable is the more practical option.

I also tried it with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8. Attaching a power bank this small to a large foldable is awkward, and the arrangement does not feel as natural as it does on an iPhone. I then tested it with the Galaxy S26 FE. Since the phone does not have built-in magnetic alignment, the power bank cannot attach securely on its own. Charging from 50% to 80% took around an hour and 10 minutes, but I had to keep the devices pressed together or stacked to maintain the connection. That defeats much of the convenience of a magnetic power bank.

This is not a problem unique to Xiaomi's product. Wireless charging requires the phone and power bank's charging coils to be aligned, and magnetic attachment helps maintain that alignment. Without a compatible magnetic phone or case, the experience becomes cumbersome. Xiaomi also cautions that thick cases can weaken the magnetic connection.

The other limitation is capacity. At ₹5,599, I would not choose this power bank if my priority were maximum backup for the money. Traditional power banks offer considerably more capacity at similar or lower prices, and they can charge a phone much faster over a cable. The Ultrathin Magnetic Power Bank is designed around portability, not value measured in milliamp-hours.

Recharging the power bank itself takes around two hours in my experience, depending on the adapter used. That is reasonable, but it means I would still need to plan ahead if I intended to use it throughout a long day away from a charging point.

Verdict

Rating: 4/5

The Xiaomi Ultrathin Magnetic Power Bank is a well-designed accessory for people who want extra battery life without carrying a bulky power bank. Its 6mm profile, 98g weight, premium finish, and magnetic attachment make it particularly convenient for iPhone users. It is also useful as a compact emergency charger for other compatible wireless-charging phones, with USB-C providing a faster alternative when needed.

However, the ₹5,599 price is difficult to justify if charging speed and battery capacity matter more than portability. iPhones are limited to 7.5W wireless charging with this accessory, despite the headline 15W figure, and phones without magnetic alignment lose much of the convenience.