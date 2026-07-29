Russia Escalates Terrorism Case Against Telegram Founder Pavel Durov

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has escalated its criminal case against Telegram founder Pavel Durov, accusing him of assisting terrorist activity. The agency alleges that Ukrainian intelligence services used the platform to recruit young Russians to carry out attacks inside the country.

The FSB says channels, group chats and bots allegedly used by Ukrainian security services to organize attacks on Russian soil remain accessible on Telegram. The agency claims the attacks have caused a significant number of casualties, including women and children, along with property damage it estimates in the billions of rubles. These figures come from the FSB and have not been independently verified.

Durov is charged under Article 205.1 of Russia's Criminal Code, which covers assistance to terrorist activity and carries a maximum sentence of 15 years.

The "Divingchik" Operation

The FSB says the latest allegations center on a service it calls "Divingchik." According to the agency, Ukrainian operatives posed as young women on Telegram, initiated conversations with young Russian men, and used deception to direct them toward carrying out attacks.

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The FSB states that since July 2025, 46 users linked to the service have been detained across 16 Russian regions. The detainees are accused of offenses ranging from arson to assaults on police officers. Independent confirmation of these figures was not available.

Background of the Case

The case was first made public in late February, when the state-run newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta and the tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda published reports described as based on FSB materials. The new allegations build on that earlier case.

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Durov's Response

Durov, who left Russia in 2014 and holds French and UAE citizenship, has rejected the accusations. He has said Russian authorities are inventing pretexts to justify restricting Telegram, calling it a sign of a state that fears its own people.

Telegram has denied that it serves as a haven for criminal activity or that it functions as a tool for Western or Ukrainian intelligence. The case comes amid broader Russian government pressure on Telegram. In recent months, Russian regulators have throttled the app's speed and blocked its calling features, while promoting MAX, a state-built messaging app that is integrated with government surveillance systems.