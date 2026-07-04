Updated 4 July 2026 at 12:55 IST Telegram Under Fire: I&B Ministry Issues Fresh Notice Over Pirated Films, OTT Content, Seeks Action In 15 Days Escalating its action against online piracy, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has served a fresh notice to Telegram, accusing the messaging platform of failing to curb the rampant circulation of pirated films and OTT content. The platform has been directed to proactively remove piracy channels and submit an Action Taken Report within 15 days, failing which it could face action under the law.