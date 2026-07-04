Telegram Under Fire: I&B Ministry Issues Fresh Notice Over Pirated Films, OTT Content, Seeks Action In 15 Days
Escalating its action against online piracy, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has served a fresh notice to Telegram, accusing the messaging platform of failing to curb the rampant circulation of pirated films and OTT content. The platform has been directed to proactively remove piracy channels and submit an Action Taken Report within 15 days, failing which it could face action under the law.
- Tech News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: The Centre has intensified its crackdown on digital piracy by issuing a fresh notice to Telegram, accusing the messaging platform of not doing enough to curb the illegal distribution of copyrighted content.
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) has directed Telegram to take immediate and proactive measures against channels and groups involved in sharing pirated films, web series and OTT content, according to government sources.
The platform has also been asked to submit a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) within 15 days, outlining the steps it has taken to dismantle piracy networks operating on its platform.