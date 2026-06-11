Salesforce’s AI Is Making Billions, But It’s Also Cutting Jobs At Salesforce

New Delhi: It’s happening again. Salesforce just dropped another round of layoffs, and honestly, the math on this is a complete mess.

They just bragged about Agentforce, their big AI bet, hitting $1.2 billion in annual recurring revenue. One month later? They’re cutting people connected to that exact product line. It’s the third time they've done this in nine months. First was September last year, then February, and now this.

A WARN notice out of California shows they’re cutting dozens of roles in San Francisco across tech, product, and admin, plus more cuts hitting Washington and international offices. The ax fell on teams tied to Mulesoft, Marketing Cloud, and the edges of the Agentforce AI unit itself. Salesforce is trying to tell people the *core* AI teams are safe, that these are just "adjacent" roles. But let’s be real about what's actually happening here.

The irony is brutal, and it's impossible to ignore. Marc Benioff has been telling investors flat-out that AI means they don’t need as many customer support staff. Last year they literally replaced 4,000 customer service jobs with AI agents. They built a tool designed to automate people out of a job, and now that the tool is making money, it’s automating Salesforce’s own people out of jobs.

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And yet, Wall Street isn't buying the hype. The stock is down over 30% this year. Why? Because investors are terrified that this AI pivot is going to completely cannibalise their core CRM business.

Besides, that $1.2 billion milestone isn't quite what it looks like. That number is contract bookings. It is revealed that actual daily active usage of Agentforce is low, and the real-world tech isn't keeping up with the shiny public demos they show at keynotes. On top of that, executives are jumping ship left and right while they try to restructure the whole company around this AI bet.

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If you're affected by this latest round, you're on the payroll until August 7th. Severance goes up to six months depending on how long you've been there, with a little extra if you're over 60.

But the bigger picture here is ugly. The takeaway for anyone working in tech right now is pretty stark- AI is generating massive revenue, but the very same automation that drives the cash flow is killing the jobs of the people who built it. Even if you work for the company selling the software, nobody is safe from the transition.