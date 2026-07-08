Samsung Confirms Galaxy Unpacked for July 22, Opens India Pre-Reservations for New Foldables

Samsung has officially announced that its next Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on July 22 in London, where the company is expected to unveil its next generation of foldable smartphones, including the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Flip 8. The event will begin at 6:30 PM IST and will be livestreamed globally.

Alongside the launch date announcement, Samsung has also opened pre-reservations for the upcoming devices in India, allowing customers to reserve early access ahead of the official launch.

Foldables Expected to Take Centre Stage

Samsung's teaser for this year's Galaxy Unpacked carries the tagline "A New Shape Unfolds," hinting at a major refresh for its foldable lineup. Reports suggest the company will unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 8, a new Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and the Galaxy Z Flip 8, alongside updates to its Galaxy Watch portfolio and new Galaxy AI features.

The Fold 8 Ultra is expected to become Samsung's most premium book-style foldable yet, while the standard Fold 8 is rumoured to adopt a wider cover display. The Galaxy Z Flip 8, meanwhile, is likely to bring incremental hardware upgrades and new AI-powered software features.

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Samsung Opens India Pre-Reservations

Customers in India can now pre-reserve Samsung's upcoming Galaxy devices by paying a token amount of ₹2,000 through the Samsung India website, the Samsung Shop app, Samsung Exclusive Stores, and select retail partners.

Those who pre-reserve a device will be eligible for benefits worth up to ₹5,999 when they complete their purchase after the launch. The company has not yet detailed the exact offers but says they will be available exclusively to customers who reserve their devices before launch.

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How to Pre-Reserve