Coffee Date for Rs 1,500, Family Meeting for Rs 3,000, Weekend Getaway for Rs 10,000: Viral 'Rent Me for a Day' Post Sparks Debate

A screenshot claiming to advertise a "Rent Me for a Day" companionship service has gone viral on social media in India, reportedly showing a rate card that lists prices for everything from coffee dates to weekend getaways. Republic could not independently verify the identity of the person behind the post, nor locate any active profile linked to the service. What follows is a look at the online reaction it has triggered, not a verification of the claims themselves.

What the Viral Post Shows

The screenshot, shared by an X user, shows a price list attributed to someone identified only by a first name in the original post. Republic is not naming or identifying the individual further, given we were unable to confirm any verified profile, business registration, or contact details connected to the claims. The post itself has not been officially confirmed as genuine, and it's unclear whether it reflects an active, operating service or is being circulated for other reasons, including as a joke, a prank, or manufactured content designed to go viral.

According to the widely shared screenshot, the listed rates included:

Coffee date: Rs 1,500

Dinner and movie: Rs 2,000

Meeting with family: Rs 3,000

Event companion: Rs 3,500

Bike date: Rs 4,000

Public social media post about the date: Rs 6,000

Additional add-ons reportedly listed included an adventure day, cooking together, a shopping outing, and a two-day weekend getaway priced at Rs 10,000.

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Republic is not verifying, endorsing, or promoting any such service. We are reporting solely on the public conversation this screenshot has generated, given how widely it has circulated.

Why the "Family" Line Drew the Most Reaction

Among commenters, the listed "meeting with family" price point drew particular attention and skepticism online, more so than the other categories. Several users online noted that in Indian households, introducing someone to family typically signals a relationship serious enough to be discussed and remembered, which some argued makes this particular claim harder to take at face value, or more ethically fraught if genuine.

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This Isn't a New Concept, Even If This Post Can't Be Verified

Paid companionship as a business model does exist elsewhere and has for some time. Platforms such as RentAFriend have operated internationally for years, positioning themselves as strictly non-romantic services for events, travel companionship, or conversation. Independent companion services have also been advertised in Indian cities including Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad through various online channels, separate from this particular viral post.

Commentators and mental health observers have often linked the broader appeal of such services to rising urban loneliness, pointing to long work hours, distance from family, and shrinking real-world social circles.

A Divided Online Reaction

Reactions to the viral screenshot have been sharply split. Some users compared the concept to Japan's established rent-a-friend culture, treating it as a plausible response to modern isolation. Others were openly skeptical, questioning whether the post was genuine at all, while some dismissed the concept entirely, arguing certain listed categories blur into something other than platonic companionship.

The discussion also expanded well beyond the post itself, with many users using it as a jumping-off point for broader arguments about dating culture, gender dynamics, and loneliness in modern India, arguments that say more about the state of that debate than about the unverified post that triggered it.

The Bigger, Verifiable Concern: Safety

Whether or not this specific post is genuine, it has reignited an important and separate conversation: the real safety risks involved in any arrangement where money changes hands between strangers meeting in person, paid companionship or otherwise. Unlike established platforms that build in identity verification and reviews, informal arrangements advertised through personal social media carry no such built-in safeguards, and anyone considering entering such an arrangement, real or hypothetical, should treat basic safety precautions as non-negotiable:

Meet in public first, never a private or unfamiliar location.

Verify identity before any money or personal information is exchanged.

Set terms in writing in advance, including clear boundaries.

Tell someone else your plans and location.

Trust your instincts and be prepared to leave immediately if something feels wrong.