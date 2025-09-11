Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Price Leaked—This Is How Much It Will Cost

Samsung announced the Galaxy S25 FE earlier this month, adding an affordable member to its flagship S25 lineup. However, it did not reveal the price, leaving interested buyers slightly disappointed. While there is still no official word on the pricing, a leak claims the Galaxy S25 FE will cost as much as last year’s Galaxy S24 FE.

An X user who goes by Yogesh Brar shared a post, claiming that the Galaxy S25 FE will start at ₹59,999. If this leak holds any water, the phone’s base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage will set you back by the same amount as the last generation. The leaked price also aligns with the phone’s cost in the US: the 128GB base model is available at $650, which is roughly ₹57,300.

Brar did not say what the higher variant, having 256GB of storage, will cost, but its American price is $710. That translates to approximately ₹62,600. If the S25 FE’s price is indeed similar to its predecessor, the higher storage option could cost ₹65,999.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE specifications

Powered by Android 16-based One UI 8, the new Samsung Galaxy S25 FE sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate and reaches 1,900 nits peak brightness, protected by Gorilla Glass Victus+ with Vision Booster support. Powering it is an Exynos 2400 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It boasts a 10 per cent larger vapour chamber cooling system than its predecessor and carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.