Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge Could Be Even Thinner Than Galaxy S25 Edge

Samsung’s next major release will be the Galaxy S26 series next year. Rumours are rife that while Samsung will continue with the tradition of releasing three phones under the series sometime in January, it could change their names in a major shift. Instead of a vanilla Galaxy S26, there could be a Galaxy S26 Pro, while the Plus model will be entirely scrapped in favour of the S25 Edge’s successor, the Galaxy S26 Edge. A new report has now suggested that it would be even thinner.

According to a prolific tipster who goes by Ice Universe on X (formerly Twitter), the Galaxy S26 Edge could be just 5.5mm thick. That is 0.3mm thinner than the Galaxy S25 Edge, which measures 5.8mm in thickness. What is interesting is that the next Edge model will be as thick as the iPhone 17 Air, expected to debut at Apple’s fall event in September. The Galaxy S26 Edge, the tipster noted, would be Samsung’s thinnest phone by far.

He added that despite having a sleeker profile, it would offer a larger battery than that of its predecessor. The Galaxy S26 Edge could have a 4200mAh battery, while the S25 Edge houses a 3900mAh battery. If true, this could be a game-changer for the slim phone category, designed to offer a flagship-level experience in a more aesthetic body. Case in point is the iPhone 17 Air, which, although having the same thickness, might house a 2900mAh battery.

Other details, such as the display’s size and the number of camera sensors, are unclear, but reports hint at meaningful upgrades that could help Samsung mainstream its Edge phones, just like the foldables. These upgrades in specifications and features would be even more crucial because the next Edge model would replace the Plus model. The tradeoffs must be reasonable for customers to accept the S26 Edge as a substitute for what could ideally have been the S26 Plus.