Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7, Flip 7 FE, Watch 8 Series India Prices Revealed: Check Full List

Updated 10 July 2025 at 10:52 IST
Samsung launched its slimmest and biggest foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7, at the Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday. Tagging along is the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE (Fan Edition), Samsung’s most affordable foldable device, which will serve as an entry point for customers while competing with the likes of the Motorola Razr 60. The South Korean giant also unveiled its latest Wear OS smartwatches: the Galaxy Watch 8 for individuals with an active lifestyle and the Watch 8 Classic for those who prefer a chronograph design but value smart features.
The latest foldables from Samsung emphasise aesthetics and AI features — a new avenue that will shape the smartphone industry, currently struggling with stagnation in design and innovation. At the same time, they also represent Samsung’s leap to diversify the foldable smartphone lineup, offering more options for different price segments. Here is the full list of India prices of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, Z Flip 7 FE, Watch 8, and Watch 8 Classic.
The Fold 7 has three configurations:
This model has just two storage options:
The most affordable Samsung foldable also has two variants:
The Watch 8 has four options in total:
The Classic model has only two options:
The pre-orders for all new devices are now open on Samsung’s online store, while shipping is expected to begin later this month.
Published 10 July 2025 at 10:52 IST