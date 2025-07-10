Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7, Flip 7 FE, Watch 8 Series India Prices Revealed: Check Full List

Samsung has announced new foldables and smartwatches in India. | Image: Republic

Samsung launched its slimmest and biggest foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7, at the Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday. Tagging along is the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE (Fan Edition), Samsung’s most affordable foldable device, which will serve as an entry point for customers while competing with the likes of the Motorola Razr 60. The South Korean giant also unveiled its latest Wear OS smartwatches: the Galaxy Watch 8 for individuals with an active lifestyle and the Watch 8 Classic for those who prefer a chronograph design but value smart features.

The latest foldables from Samsung emphasise aesthetics and AI features — a new avenue that will shape the smartphone industry, currently struggling with stagnation in design and innovation. At the same time, they also represent Samsung’s leap to diversify the foldable smartphone lineup, offering more options for different price segments. Here is the full list of India prices of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, Z Flip 7 FE, Watch 8, and Watch 8 Classic.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

The Fold 7 has three configurations:

12GB/256GB costs ₹1,74,999

12GB/512GB is priced at ₹1,86,999

16GB/1TB costs ₹2,10,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

This model has just two storage options:

12GB/256GB is priced at ₹1,09,999

12GB/512GB costs ₹1,21,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE

The most affordable Samsung foldable also has two variants:

12GB/128GB costs ₹89,999

12GB/256GB is priced at ₹95,999

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8

The Watch 8 has four options in total:

Bluetooth 40mm: ₹32,999

Bluetooth 44mm: ₹35,999

LTE 40mm: ₹36,999

LTE 44mm: ₹39,999

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic

The Classic model has only two options:

Bluetooth 46mm: ₹46,999

LTE 46mm: ₹50,999