Samsung One UI 8 Beta Update Now Available for More Phones in India

One UI 8 is now available for more phones. | Image: Samsung

Samsung’s One UI 8 is now available for more phones in India as part of the company’s plan to expand its Android 16 beta programme. Some of the notable devices on this list are the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold 6 from last year. In addition to high-end phones, the One UI 8 beta will also be rolling out to Samsung’s mid-range phones, including the Galaxy A55 5G.

One UI 8 on more phones

Initially rolled out in May with the Galaxy S25 series, the Samsung One UI 8 beta programme now includes as many as five devices in India, South Korea, the UK, and the US:

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

As part of the One UI 8 beta update, these phones will receive AI-powered enhancements, such as system-wide multimodal AI, Now Bar, Now Brief, and better Galaxy AI features. Samsung has also ramped up productivity on its phones with the new update, offering improved modes and routines, enhanced multitasking, new calling features, and Auracast support.

Samsung also said it will soon expand the One UI 8 beta programme to include the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy A36 5G, Galaxy A55 5G, Galaxy A54 5G, and Galaxy A35 5G.

How to enrol in the One UI 8 beta programme