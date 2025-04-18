Samsung Resumes One UI 7 Rollout for Galaxy Phone Users

Updated April 18th 2025, 18:48 IST
Samsung appears to have resumed the One UI 7 rollout days after it abruptly suspended it due to a bug in the software. The One UI 7 stable update is now available in South Korea with new firmware versions for eligible phones, such as the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6.
According to an X (formerly Twitter) user, the One UI 7 update is once again available for users in South Korea. The One UI 7 update has firmware version F741NKSU2BYD9 for the Galaxy Flip 6, F956NKSU2BYD9 for the Galaxy Fold 6, and F958NKSU2BYD9 for the Galaxy Fold SE. Users can head to their device’s settings and check if the update is available for their phone.
While the latest development brings respite to South Korea users who had waited for over seven months for the latest Android 15 software, Samsung has not said a word on the global availability of the fixed firmware. The company had paused the rollout across all markets after multiple users in Korea reported a series bug in the software that prevented them from unlocking their devices. The bug reportedly affected only the phones that were receiving the One UI 7 update during the deployment, while phones such as the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which came with One UI 7 out of the box, do not have this issue.
Here are all the Samsung phones eligible for the One UI 7 update:
