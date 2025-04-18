Samsung Resumes One UI 7 Rollout for Galaxy Phone Users

Samsung appears to have resumed the One UI 7 rollout days after it abruptly suspended it due to a bug in the software. The One UI 7 stable update is now available in South Korea with new firmware versions for eligible phones, such as the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

According to an X (formerly Twitter) user, the One UI 7 update is once again available for users in South Korea. The One UI 7 update has firmware version F741NKSU2BYD9 for the Galaxy Flip 6, F956NKSU2BYD9 for the Galaxy Fold 6, and F958NKSU2BYD9 for the Galaxy Fold SE. Users can head to their device’s settings and check if the update is available for their phone.

While the latest development brings respite to South Korea users who had waited for over seven months for the latest Android 15 software, Samsung has not said a word on the global availability of the fixed firmware. The company had paused the rollout across all markets after multiple users in Korea reported a series bug in the software that prevented them from unlocking their devices. The bug reportedly affected only the phones that were receiving the One UI 7 update during the deployment, while phones such as the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which came with One UI 7 out of the box, do not have this issue.

Here are all the Samsung phones eligible for the One UI 7 update:

Galaxy S phones

Galaxy S24, S24+ and S24 Ultra

Galaxy S24 FE

Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra

Galaxy S23 FE

Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra

Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra

Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy Z foldables

Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6

Galaxy Z Fold5 and Z Flip5

Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4

Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3

Galaxy Tab tablets