Updated April 18th 2025, 18:48 IST

Samsung Resumes One UI 7 Rollout for Galaxy Phone Users

The One UI 7 update is once again available for users in South Korea, but Samsung has not said anything about the global availability of the software.

Reported by: Republic World
one ui
One UI 7 is once again available for users. | Image: Samsung

Samsung appears to have resumed the One UI 7 rollout days after it abruptly suspended it due to a bug in the software. The One UI 7 stable update is now available in South Korea with new firmware versions for eligible phones, such as the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

According to an X (formerly Twitter) user, the One UI 7 update is once again available for users in South Korea. The One UI 7 update has firmware version F741NKSU2BYD9 for the Galaxy Flip 6, F956NKSU2BYD9 for the Galaxy Fold 6, and F958NKSU2BYD9 for the Galaxy Fold SE. Users can head to their device’s settings and check if the update is available for their phone.

While the latest development brings respite to South Korea users who had waited for over seven months for the latest Android 15 software, Samsung has not said a word on the global availability of the fixed firmware. The company had paused the rollout across all markets after multiple users in Korea reported a series bug in the software that prevented them from unlocking their devices. The bug reportedly affected only the phones that were receiving the One UI 7 update during the deployment, while phones such as the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which came with One UI 7 out of the box, do not have this issue.

Here are all the Samsung phones eligible for the One UI 7 update:

Galaxy S phones

  • Galaxy S24, S24+ and S24 Ultra
  • Galaxy S24 FE
  • Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra
  • Galaxy S23 FE
  • Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra
  • Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra
  • Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy Z foldables

  • Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6
  • Galaxy Z Fold5 and Z Flip5
  • Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4
  • Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3

Galaxy Tab tablets

  • Galaxy Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra
  • Galaxy Tab S9, Tab S9+ and Tab S9 Ultra
  • Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+
  • Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+ and Tab S8 Ultra
  • Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) and Tab S6 Lite (2022)

Published April 18th 2025, 18:48 IST