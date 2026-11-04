SanDisk Extreme Fit USB-C Flash Drive Review: Tiny In Size, Big On Convenience

Flash drives have become considerably more useful with the widespread adoption of USB-C, particularly as smartphones, tablets, and laptops increasingly rely on the same connector. The SanDisk Extreme Fit USB-C Flash Drive takes this convenience a step further by offering up to 1TB of storage in an incredibly compact design. It is small enough to remain plugged into a laptop without getting in the way, while offering the kind of transfer speeds that make moving large files considerably less tedious. I tested the 512GB variant, priced at ₹4,999, and found it particularly useful for transferring large video files between devices. It is not perfect, though, and its tiny size comes with a couple of practical compromises.

What's Good

The name Extreme Fit is quite appropriate. This is one of the smallest flash drives I have used, measuring just 18.54 x 13.72 x 16mm and weighing approximately 3g. It has a simple, flat design with a USB-C connector, and there is no bulky body sticking out of the laptop when it is plugged in. The idea is to leave it connected to your device without worrying about accidentally knocking it out, and it works rather well in that regard.

I used the drive with my Dell XPS 14, which has USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports. Its compact footprint makes it particularly useful for laptops, especially if you frequently move files between devices. Unlike conventional flash drives, which can protrude considerably and get in the way, the Extreme Fit sits close to the port. It is also compatible with USB-C-equipped tablets and smartphones, making it a convenient storage accessory for people who regularly work across multiple devices.

Transfer speeds are another major highlight. SanDisk advertises sequential read speeds of up to 400MBps for the 512GB model, although actual performance depends on the host device, file type, and usage conditions. In my testing, transfers involving large video files peaked at around 140MBps. That was enough to copy a 1GB file from my laptop to the flash drive in under 30 seconds. For a tiny flash drive, that is impressive.

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The high transfer speeds make a noticeable difference when dealing with large files. If you shoot videos regularly on your phone, you can connect the drive and move footage across to free up internal storage without waiting around for ages. This is particularly useful during a continuous shoot day when you need to keep recording but do not have access to a laptop or external SSD. It also makes transferring footage, documents, and other files between a laptop and a phone considerably easier.

The Extreme Fit uses a USB 3.2 Gen 1 interface, with a theoretical interface bandwidth of up to 5Gbps. This is not the same as the actual file transfer speed, but it provides enough bandwidth for the drive's advertised performance. It is also worth noting that SanDisk's 400MBps figure refers to read speeds, while write speeds are lower. My observed transfer speeds should therefore be treated as real-world results rather than a guarantee of consistent performance across every file or device.

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I reviewed the 512GB model, which showed approximately 460GB of usable storage. The difference is normal because manufacturers calculate storage capacity using the decimal system, while operating systems often display it differently. Even so, 460GB is plenty of room for high-resolution videos, photographs, documents, and other files. SanDisk also offers capacities of up to 1TB, which makes the Extreme Fit particularly appealing to people who want to carry a large amount of data without an external SSD.

The drive comes with SanDisk's application for Windows and macOS, alongside a user manual. The application helps manage storage, browse and transfer files, and configure automatic backups. However, you do not need to install it to use the flash drive. I could simply open Windows File Explorer and access the files as I would with any other USB storage device. The app is an added convenience rather than a requirement.

SanDisk also offers a five-year limited warranty, which is reassuring for a storage accessory that you are likely to use regularly. The drive is compatible with Windows 10 and later, macOS 12 and later, and iPadOS 15 and later, although the specific experience can depend on the device and its USB-C implementation.

What's Bad

The biggest advantage of the Extreme Fit is also its biggest drawback. It is so small that I found myself being extra careful about where I kept it. The drive can easily disappear inside a laptop pouch, a backpack, or even a trouser pocket. Unlike conventional flash drives, which are easier to spot and retrieve, this one can get lost among other accessories. The company offers a small protective case separately to make it easier to carry around.

There is also the question of write speeds. While the drive can reach advertised read speeds of up to 400MBps, SanDisk does not promise the same performance when writing data. This is important because transferring files from a phone or laptop to the flash drive is likely to be a common use case. My observed peak of around 140MBps was good enough for most transfers, but anyone expecting SSD-like performance should temper their expectations. An external SSD remains a better option for frequent transfers of very large video projects.

The compact design also means there is very little surface area to grip when removing the drive. This is not a major problem, but I would have preferred a slightly more pronounced grip area. Since it sits close to the laptop's USB-C port, removing it can require a little more effort than with a conventional flash drive.

Finally, ₹4,999 for the 512GB model is not exactly inexpensive. You can find external SSDs offering considerably higher sustained transfer speeds and more robust designs at a higher price. However, those devices are larger and require more space in your bag. The Extreme Fit is not trying to replace an external SSD. Its appeal lies in offering substantial storage in a form factor that is barely noticeable.

Verdict

Rating: 3.5/5

The SanDisk Extreme Fit USB-C Flash Drive is a genuinely useful accessory for anyone who regularly transfers large files between a laptop, tablet, and smartphone. Its tiny design, 512GB storage capacity, and impressive real-world transfer speeds make it particularly appealing to content creators and people who work with high-resolution videos and photographs. I also like that it can remain plugged into a laptop without getting in the way.

However, its size makes it easy to misplace, and its write speeds are not quite as impressive as the advertised read speeds. At ₹4,999, it is also a premium purchase for a flash drive.