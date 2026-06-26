Should You Pre-Order GTA 6 Right Now? Here's What You Need to Know Before You Pay

GTA 6 pre-orders are finally live in India, and the internet is doing what it always does when Rockstar makes a move, losing its mind a little. But before you rush to your PlayStation or Xbox store and tap "buy," there are a few things worth knowing first, because this pre-order isn't quite as simple as it looks.

The price already breaks the rules

The Standard Edition costs Rs 5,999 in India ($79.99 in the US), and the Ultimate Edition is Rs 7,499 ($99.99). That Standard Edition price alone puts GTA 6 above the unofficial industry ceiling of $70 that most triple-A games have stuck to for years. In plain terms: this is now the most expensive "standard" price tag a mainline GTA game has carried at launch. If you're budgeting for it, factor that in, this isn't last generation's pricing.

You're not getting a disc, even if you buy physical

Here's something a lot of buyers don't realise yet, even the boxed, physical copy won't have a game disc inside. You'll get a box with a download code. So whether you buy physical or digital, you're still downloading the entire game off the internet. If you've got a slow connection or limited broadband data, this is worth planning around well before November.

Pre-load starts a week early, but only if you pre-order digitally

Digital pre-orders unlock pre-loading from November 12, a full week before the November 19 launch. That means digital buyers can have the game sitting ready on their console and just unlock it at midnight, while physical buyers who still need to redeem a code and then download, may be stuck waiting longer on launch day itself.

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The bonus pack has a deadline

Anyone who pre-orders before November 20 gets the Vintage Vice City Pack, an 80s-themed cosmetic bundle, plus a free one-month GTA+ subscription. Miss that window, and the freebies are gone. So if you were planning to wait until launch week to decide, you've technically still got time but not much room to delay further once the date arrives.

PC players: don't pre-order anything yet

There's no PC version announced, and going by Rockstar's history, it could be 12 to 18 months after the console launch before one arrives. If you're a PC gamer, there is currently nothing to pre-order so ignore any site or listing claiming otherwise.

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Watch out for fake beta emails

This one's important: if you get an email saying you've been "selected" for early GTA 6 beta access, delete it. Rockstar has confirmed there is no beta programme of any kind, and scammers are actively using the hype to send fake invitations designed to steal your information or money.