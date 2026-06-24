GTA 6 Price Finally Confirmed: Grand Theft Auto VI to Launch on November 19

After years of speculation, Rockstar Games has finally confirmed key details about Grand Theft Auto VI, including its launch date and pricing structure. The highly anticipated title is scheduled to launch on November 19, bringing an end to one of the gaming industry's longest waits. The announcement also confirms that GTA 6 will initially focus on a single-player experience, with online features expected to arrive later.

GTA 6 Price Confirmed

Rockstar has revealed that the standard edition of Grand Theft Auto VI will be priced at $79.99 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S in the United States. The move makes GTA 6 one of the most expensive mainstream video game releases to date and could signal a broader shift in pricing across the gaming industry.

For Indian buyers, the final local pricing is yet to be announced, though the game is expected to retail at around ₹6,999 to ₹7,499 based on current exchange rates and regional pricing trends.

Special and collector's editions are also expected, though Rockstar has not yet revealed their pricing or contents.

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Single-Player Comes First

Rockstar has confirmed that GTA 6 will launch as a single-player experience at release. The decision mirrors the studio's approach with Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2, both of which prioritised their story campaigns before expanding into multiplayer experiences.

Why GTA 6 Matters

Grand Theft Auto VI is arguably the most anticipated entertainment product in the world. The game was officially announced more than two years ago and follows Grand Theft Auto V, which launched in 2013 and went on to become one of the best-selling video games in history with over 200 million copies sold worldwide.

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The sequel returns players to Vice City and introduces dual protagonists Jason and Lucia in what Rockstar describes as its most ambitious open-world game yet.

The Cost of Bigger Games

The higher price tag reflects a growing trend within the gaming industry. Modern blockbuster games now take hundreds of millions of dollars and several years to develop. GTA 6 is widely believed to be among the most expensive entertainment productions ever created, with reports suggesting development costs could exceed a billion dollars.

For publishers, increasing game prices has become one way to offset rising production costs while maintaining profitability.

The Countdown Begins