Why Is the iPhone So Expensive in India? Here's Why the Same Model Costs Much Less in the US

If you've ever compared iPhone prices in India and the United States, you've probably wondered why the difference is so huge.

An iPhone that starts at around $1,199 in the US often costs well over ₹1,14,000 in India. Even after converting the US price into rupees, Indian buyers frequently end up paying tens of thousands more for the same phone.

So why does this happen, especially when Apple now manufactures and assembles millions of iPhones in India?

The answer lies in a combination of taxes, imported components, distribution costs and Apple's own pricing strategy.

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India Prices Include 18% GST

The biggest reason is taxation.

Apple's advertised prices in India already include 18% GST, meaning the amount you see on Apple's website is the final retail price (except for bank discounts).

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In the US, however, Apple advertises prices before sales tax. State taxes are added only during checkout, and they vary widely. Some states charge no sales tax at all, while others charge between 5% and 10%. That means the advertised US price often looks significantly lower than the equivalent Indian price.

'Made in India' Doesn't Mean Everything Is Made Here

Apple has significantly expanded iPhone production in India, but most iPhones are assembled, not entirely manufactured, in the country.

Critical components such as OLED displays, camera sensors, memory chips and processors continue to be imported from suppliers across Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and other countries. Those imported parts attract duties and increase manufacturing costs before the phone even reaches consumers.

Distribution Adds More Cost

Unlike the US, where Apple sells a large percentage of iPhones directly through its own stores and carrier partners, India still relies heavily on third-party retailers.

Dealer commissions, logistics expenses, warehousing and local distribution costs all get built into the final retail price.

Apple Prices India Differently

Pricing is also a business decision.

Apple positions itself as a premium brand in India and follows a region-specific pricing strategy. Exchange rate fluctuations, market conditions and long-term profitability all influence the final price consumers see.

The company does not simply convert US prices into rupees. Instead, it determines pricing independently for each market.

Recent Price Hikes Have Widened the Gap

The gap has become even more noticeable following Apple's latest round of global price revisions.

India received some of the steepest iPhone price hikes this year, with increases on certain models reaching over 20%, and even higher for select storage variants. Analysts attribute the hikes to rising memory chip costs, higher component prices and local taxes, which continue to push Indian retail prices well above those in the US.

Should You Buy an iPhone From the US?

Many Indian buyers consider purchasing iPhones abroad because they can save anywhere from ₹20,000 to ₹50,000, depending on the model.

However, there are trade-offs. US iPhones are eSIM-only, warranty coverage may not always be as convenient internationally, and travellers must also account for local sales taxes and Indian customs rules when bringing devices back.