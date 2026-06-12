Someone Cracked Open Trump’s Much-Hyped T1 Phone, Found It’s Just an HTC U24 Pro in Disguise

The "Trump Phone" is finally shipping to people, and the grand illusion of a bespoke, built-from-scratch American smartphone is officially dead.

The hardware experts over at iFixit took a screwdriver and an industrial X-ray scanner to the device. They pulled the main circuit board right out of the Trump T1, slotted it into a standard HTC U24 Pro (a mid-range Taiwanese phone from 2024), and it booted up with zero errors.

They didn't just find a similar phone, they found the exact same phone. It’s an HTC in a shiny gold costume.

Let's Be Honest: Nobody is Actually Surprised

Look, the tech world called this a year ago. When a brand-new company promises to build a competitive, high-end smartphone from scratch in a matter of months, you don't expect a revolution. You expect a white-label job.

Advertisement

Silicon Valley and Shenzhen have been doing this for decades. It's called an ODM (Original Design Manufacturer) layout. A factory in China already has the assembly line, the blueprints, and the supply chain for a phone like the HTC U24 Pro. If you come along with enough cash, they will gladly change the plastic molding on the back cover, spray-paint it gold, and stamp whatever logo you want on the glass.

The external tweaks here are almost funny in how lazy they are:

Advertisement

The holes on the speaker grille are round instead of pill-shaped.

The camera flash moved over an inch.

The battery is a tiny bit bigger (5,000mAh vs 4,600mAh), but the charging speed was cut exactly in half to 30W.

The Marketing Versus The Reality

The real issue isn't that the phone is unoriginal, it's the massive gap between the marketing and the reality. The T1 was hyped up as a "Premium American-Made Smartphone" designed to break free from foreign tech dependencies.

Then the lawyers got involved. Slowly, the text on the website was watered down to squishy, un-enforceable marketing speak like "designed with American values in mind" and "American teams helping guide design."

Now we know why they changed the wording. This phone isn't American. The chips are from Qualcomm, the architecture is from HTC, and the underlying hardware is manufactured by contract factories in China. Even the battery, which was sourced from the Philippines to presumably skirt Chinese tariffs, comes from a factory that only popped up around the time this phone was announced. If any "American assembly" is happening in Florida, it's likely just a team putting a pre-assembled phone into a box.

Is It a Total Rip-Off?

Here’s the plot twist: technically, no.

Usually, when someone slaps a celebrity name on a cheap piece of plastic, they markup the price by 300%. But the Trump T1 retails for $499. Ironically, that is right around the market value of the actual HTC U24 Pro it's copying. You aren't getting scammed on the specs; you're getting a decent mid-range Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, a sharp screen, and a solid chunk of storage.

But you are getting a device with zero long-term support. Because this is a custom, low-volume white-label run, there are no official spare parts. There is no repair manual. If you crack the screen or the charging port dies, it’s a disposable paperweight.