Bought a Phone on EMI? RBI Proposes New Guidelines for Loan Defaulters

The Reserve Bank of India is proposing new rules that could affect millions of consumers who purchase smartphones, electronics, appliances, and other products through EMI-based loans. The banking regulator has released draft guidelines that seek to regulate how banks and regulated entities restrict services when borrowers default on loans. The proposal comes amid growing concerns over instances where customers reportedly faced restrictions on banking services without adequate notice or transparency. According to the draft framework, lenders will need board-approved policies and clearly defined procedures before limiting customer services because of loan defaults.

For consumers financing smartphones or other gadgets through EMIs, the proposed rules offer greater clarity on what lenders can and cannot do if repayments are missed.

Can Banks Block Your Mobile Number for EMI Defaults?

The RBI's draft guidelines make it clear that lenders cannot arbitrarily restrict customer services without following a structured process.

The regulator has proposed that banks and regulated entities must establish transparent policies specifying which services can be restricted, under what circumstances restrictions can be imposed, and how customers will be informed before action is taken.

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Importantly, the RBI says restrictions should be proportionate to the severity of the default and should not prevent customers from accessing essential banking services.

This is particularly relevant in cases involving smartphone financing, where some lenders and fintech partners have previously used technology-based restrictions as part of recovery mechanisms. The proposed framework seeks to bring greater oversight and standardisation to such practices.

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Customers Must Receive Prior Notice

One of the biggest changes proposed by the RBI relates to customer communication.

Under the draft rules, regulated entities would be required to notify borrowers in advance before restricting any service. The communication must clearly explain the reason for the action, the amount overdue, and the steps needed to restore normal access.

The objective is to ensure that customers are not caught off guard by sudden service restrictions without understanding why the action was taken.

RBI Wants Faster Restoration of Services

The regulator is also focusing on what happens after borrowers clear their dues.

According to the draft guidelines, lenders must restore restricted services within one hour of repayment once the overdue amount is settled. If restoration takes longer than the prescribed timeline, customers would be entitled to compensation of ₹250 per hour.

That provision is likely to attract attention because it introduces a direct financial consequence for delays caused by lenders.

The Rules Cover More Than Just Phone Loans

While smartphone EMIs are one of the most common forms of consumer financing today, the proposed framework extends across a much wider range of lending products.

The rules would apply to banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), and other regulated entities offering personal loans, consumer durable financing, vehicle loans, and similar credit products.

What Happens Next?

At present, these remain draft guidelines rather than final regulations. The RBI has invited feedback from stakeholders before finalising the framework. Once implemented, the rules are expected to establish clearer boundaries around service restrictions while strengthening consumer protection in cases involving loan defaults.