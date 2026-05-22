WhatsApp's Biggest Upcoming Features: AI Summaries, Auto Translation, Usernames and More

WhatsApp spent most of the last decade perfecting the basics: messaging, voice calls, video calls, and end-to-end encryption. Over the past year, however, Meta has begun transforming the platform into something much broader.

The company is working on features that range from AI-powered message summaries and automatic translation to usernames, smarter calling tools, and deeper Meta AI integration. Some have already started rolling out in limited markets, while others remain in beta testing. Taken together, they reveal where WhatsApp is heading next: a messaging platform that increasingly relies on AI to reduce friction rather than simply deliver messages.

AI Summaries for Unread Messages

One of the most significant additions is AI-generated message summaries. WhatsApp has already begun rolling out a feature that uses Meta AI to summarise unread conversations, allowing users to quickly catch up on missed chats without scrolling through dozens or even hundreds of messages. The summaries are generated using Meta's Private Processing technology, which the company says prevents Meta itself from accessing message contents.

For users active in large family groups, work chats, or neighbourhood communities, this could become one of WhatsApp's most useful features. The obvious challenge will be accuracy. Anyone who has used AI-generated summaries knows that the difference between "helpful recap" and "complete misunderstanding" can sometimes be surprisingly small.

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Automatic Message Translation

WhatsApp is also developing automatic message translation for iPhone users. According to reports based on beta versions of the app, the feature will support translation across 21 languages and automatically convert incoming messages into the user's preferred language. The goal is to make multilingual conversations significantly easier without requiring users to manually copy text into external translation apps.

Usernames Are Finally Coming

WhatsApp is also preparing one of its most requested features: usernames. The feature would allow users to connect with others without sharing their phone numbers directly. Instead, people would be able to communicate through unique usernames similar to Telegram, Signal, Instagram, or X.

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This would represent one of the biggest structural changes WhatsApp has made since launch.

Phone numbers have always been central to WhatsApp's identity. Moving toward usernames could improve privacy significantly while making it easier to connect with businesses, communities, and new contacts without exposing personal information.

Smarter Voice and Video Calling

Meta is investing heavily in WhatsApp's calling experience as well. The company recently introduced features that allow users to leave voice or video messages immediately after unanswered calls. Instead of manually opening a chat and recording a note, WhatsApp automatically prompts users to leave a message after a missed call.

The platform has also been testing improvements to voice chats, video calls, participant highlighting, and live reactions during conversations.

More Meta AI Across WhatsApp

Meta AI is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore inside WhatsApp. The company continues expanding AI-powered tools throughout the app, including conversational assistance, image generation, search functionality, and contextual recommendations. Recent updates have also expanded image generation capabilities through partnerships with external AI model providers.

Improved Group Management

WhatsApp is also exploring new ways to help manage large groups more effectively. Research and testing around AI-assisted moderation suggest Meta is examining tools that could help administrators create group rules, manage discussions, and reduce moderation workloads while keeping humans in control of final decisions.

The Bigger Shift Happening Inside WhatsApp

Viewed individually, many of these features seem incremental. Together, they point toward a much larger transformation.