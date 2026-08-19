Telecom Department Plans Major Crackdown on Fake SIM Cards With Real-Time Biometric Verification

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is preparing a major overhaul of India's SIM card verification process as part of its efforts to crack down on cyber frauds carried out using fake SIM cards and burner phones.

According to information accessed by Republic, the ministry is developing a new verification module that will introduce real-time identity verification at the time of SIM card issuance. The proposed framework will also mandate biometric verification for customers obtaining both physical SIM cards and eSIMs.

The move comes amid a sharp rise in digital scams, where fraudsters often use fake or fraudulently obtained SIM cards to carry out phishing attacks, impersonation scams, financial fraud and other cybercrimes before discarding the numbers.

Real-Time Verification Planned

Unlike the current process, where verification may involve multiple checks after activation, the proposed system is expected to validate customer credentials in real time before a SIM card is issued.

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Officials believe the tighter verification mechanism could significantly reduce the circulation of fake SIM cards obtained using forged or stolen identity documents.

The upgraded framework is also expected to cover eSIM activations, bringing the same level of biometric scrutiny to digital SIM profiles.

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Biometric Checks for Physical SIMs and eSIMs

As part of the proposal, customers may have to undergo biometric authentication while obtaining a new SIM connection, regardless of whether they choose a traditional physical SIM or an eSIM.

The inclusion of eSIMs indicates that the government intends to apply a uniform verification policy across different SIM formats, preventing fraudsters from exploiting gaps between physical and digital onboarding processes.

Targeting Fake SIMs and Burner Phones

Fake SIM cards and burner phones have emerged as a key tool for cybercriminals involved in online financial fraud, phishing campaigns, extortion and impersonation scams.

By strengthening the verification process, the government aims to make it significantly harder for fraudsters to acquire anonymous mobile connections that can be discarded after criminal activity.

The proposed measures form part of the government's broader efforts to strengthen India's telecom security infrastructure and curb the misuse of mobile connections in cybercrime.