Manipur CM Lands In Churachandpur Amid Massive Security, Defies Shutdown Call Over BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte's Funeral

New Delhi/Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh reached Churachandpur on Friday under tight security, overcoming protests and road blockades by Kuki groups that had vowed to stop his visit to the district.

According to official movement details, the Chief Minister landed at the 5 Assam Rifles (5 AR) Headquarters, Veng, Churachandpur, at 11:06 am. His arrival ended hours of speculation over whether he would attend the funeral of late BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte, amid an intense shutdown and widespread protests.

Massive Security Cover For CM's Visit

The Chief Minister's visit was secured through one of the largest security deployments witnessed in Churachandpur.

Security was significantly tightened, particularly around Kaprang Junction, one of the first Kuki-dominated localities after the Kangvai buffer zone, where protesters had blocked roads overnight.

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Demonstrators placed benches, tyres and other barricades across the road in an apparent attempt to prevent the Chief Minister's convoy or any advance security escort from entering the district.

Additional security forces were deployed at Kaprang and other sensitive locations, while authorities closely monitored the situation before facilitating the Chief Minister's arrival.

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‘CM Not Welcome’: Complete Shutdown Call

Several Kuki civil society organisations and non-Suspension of Operations (SoO) armed groups had called for a complete shutdown across Churachandpur and declared that the Chief Minister was "not welcome" in the district.

Protests intensified on Saturday morning, with demonstrators continuing road blockades and insisting that Meitei political leaders should not visit Kuki-majority areas until justice is delivered and normalcy is restored following the 2023 ethnic violence.

Despite the opposition, the Chief Minister reached Churachandpur under heavy security.

Will CM Attend Valte’s Funeral?

The Chief Minister is in Churachandpur to attend the funeral of BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte, whose mortal remains were earlier taken from the Churachandpur District Hospital mortuary for the last rites.

Valte, a three-time legislator, succumbed to injuries sustained during a brutal mob attack in Imphal on May 4, 2023, in the early days of the Meitei-Kuki ethnic conflict. After remaining bedridden for nearly three years and undergoing prolonged medical treatment at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, he passed away on February 20, 2026.

His last rites were held more than four months after his death.

His funeral carries immense political significance, with Saturday’s visit marking the Chief Minister's first visit to Churachandpur since the ethnic violence erupted in May 2023.

Community Divided Over Visit

The Chief Minister's visit also highlighted divisions within the tribal communities.

Sections of the Zomi community, to which the late MLA belonged, reportedly welcomed the Chief Minister's presence at the funeral.

However, several Kuki organisations, including the non-SoO armed group UKNA, had strongly opposed the visit and enforced the shutdown.

Simmering Tensions Ahead Of Shah’s Visit

The developments underscore the fragile security situation in Manipur, where ethnic tensions continue more than three years after violence first broke out.