Telegram Vanishes From App Stores, Play Stores in India, But VPN Users Keep It Alive; Pavel Durov Hits Back at Ban

Telegram may have disappeared from India’s app stores, but the messaging platform is far from gone.

A day after Indian authorities moved to restrict Telegram ahead of the NEET-UG re-examination, the app has now been removed from both Android and iPhone app stores. While Google pulled Telegram earlier, Apple has also taken it down, making fresh downloads nearly impossible for most users.

Yet despite the crackdown, Telegram continues to function for many users through VPN services, raising questions about whether the restrictions can truly stop the spread of leaked content that triggered the government’s action in the first place.

The platform has become the centre of a growing battle involving exam security, digital freedom and now corporate rivalry claims after Telegram founder Pavel Durov suggested that competitors such as WhatsApp and Reliance-linked entities may have played a role in efforts to curb the app’s presence in India.

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Blocked, Removed, But Not Offline

The government’s action follows the NEET-UG paper leak controversy that forced authorities to schedule a nationwide re-test. Investigators flagged several Telegram channels allegedly involved in circulating leaked or fake exam papers, prompting emergency restrictions on the platform.

Telegram was subsequently removed from app stores and hit with a temporary block order. However, the restrictions have not completely shut down access. Users who already have the app installed are continuing to use it through VPN connections, allowing channels and groups to remain active despite the government’s measures.

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That reality has fuelled criticism from digital rights advocates and from Telegram itself, which argues that platform-wide restrictions punish millions of ordinary users while doing little to stop determined bad actors.

Durov Fires Back

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov has publicly challenged the crackdown.

In a series of posts on X, Durov argued that removing Telegram from app stores and restricting access would not eliminate leaks, claiming the activity would simply migrate elsewhere online.

He further suggested that competitive interests could also be influencing the pressure on Telegram, saying he would not be surprised if WhatsApp and Reliance-linked entities were involved in lobbying efforts against the platform.

The remarks quickly sparked controversy, particularly because Durov did not provide evidence to support the allegation.

Industry Rejects Allegations

Industry sources have strongly pushed back against Durov’s claims, describing them as speculative and unsupported.

Critics noted that no public evidence links Reliance, Meta or WhatsApp to the government’s decision. Officials have consistently maintained that the restrictions are solely aimed at protecting the integrity of the upcoming NEET re-examination.

VPN Loophole Raises Questions Over Effectiveness of Crackdown

The Telegram episode highlights a challenge governments around the world increasingly face: how to stop misuse of online platforms without disrupting millions of legitimate users.