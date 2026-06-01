This App-Based Smart Water Purifier Goes Under the Sink for Cleaner Aesthetics

Water technology company Boon has launched the Boon Tap, a new under-counter RO water purification system designed for modern kitchens. Unlike conventional countertop purifiers, the Boon Tap hides the purification unit and storage tank beneath the sink, leaving only the faucet visible above the counter.

The company says the product is aimed at households looking for cleaner kitchen aesthetics alongside connected water purification features. Boon is best known for its commercial water systems used across hotels, corporate offices, and healthcare facilities, and is now expanding into the consumer market.

8-Stage Purification System Handles High TDS Water

The Boon Tap uses what the company calls an 8-stage UltraOsmosis filtration system capable of handling water with TDS levels of up to 2,000 PPM. The purification process includes sediment filtration, activated carbon treatment, reverse osmosis, UV purification, and an alkaline post-filter designed to reintroduce minerals after purification.

According to Boon, the system delivers a purification rate of 20 litres per hour and includes an 8-litre storage tank for immediate access to drinking water.

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WaterAI App Tracks Filter Health and Water Quality

A key differentiator for the Boon Tap is its connected WaterAI platform. The purifier connects to Boon's mobile app, allowing users to monitor water quality, filter status, and overall system health in real time. The company says the app can also send alerts and maintenance reminders to help users avoid missed service cycles and filter replacements.

The system also includes three dispensing modes tailored for different use cases. Daily mode is designed for regular drinking water. Active mode offers a different mineral profile aimed at fitness and recovery, while Brew mode is tuned for tea and coffee preparation.

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In addition, users can choose between Auto, Baby Safe, and Away care routines depending on household requirements and usage patterns.

Designed to Stay Hidden

Boon says the product was designed around a simple idea: keeping the purification hardware out of sight. The only visible component is a stainless steel gunmetal-grey faucet, while the purification system and storage tank remain concealed beneath the sink. The main unit features a glass front panel, LED status indicators, and a digital display for system information.

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