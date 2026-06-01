NVIDIA and Microsoft Want Your Next Windows PC to Run AI Agents, Not Just Apps

At Computex 2026 in Taiwan, NVIDIA and Microsoft have announced a new class of Windows PCs designed specifically for AI agents, marking one of the biggest changes to personal computing since the arrival of AI-powered PCs. At the centre of the announcement is NVIDIA RTX Spark, a new Arm-based superchip that combines CPU, GPU, and AI processing capabilities into a single platform.

According to NVIDIA, RTX Spark-powered devices can deliver up to one petaflop of AI performance while supporting local AI workloads, gaming, content creation, and productivity tasks on the same machine. The company says the new PCs are built for "personal agents" capable of performing tasks on behalf of users rather than simply responding to prompts.

The Goal Is to Move AI From the Cloud to the PC

The biggest shift is that many AI tasks traditionally handled in the cloud can now run directly on the device. NVIDIA says RTX Spark systems can run AI models with up to 120 billion parameters locally, allowing users to generate content, analyse information, automate workflows, and interact with AI agents without constantly relying on remote servers.

Microsoft is working closely with NVIDIA on the software side, introducing new Windows capabilities, security features, and support for AI agents through NVIDIA OpenShell. The companies say this will allow developers to build AI-powered applications that operate more deeply within Windows while maintaining privacy and security controls.

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Creators and Developers Are a Major Focus

NVIDIA says RTX Spark is designed for creators, developers, and gamers. The company claims the platform can handle 12K video editing, render large 3D scenes, generate AI videos locally, and run modern AAA games at over 100fps in certain scenarios. Adobe is also reworking Photoshop and Premiere to take advantage of the new hardware.

The chip will power both thin-and-light laptops and compact desktop PCs, with devices expected from manufacturers including Dell, HP, Lenovo, ASUS, MSI, Acer, GIGABYTE, and Microsoft's Surface division.

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NVIDIA Is Taking On Intel, AMD and Qualcomm

The launch is significant because it marks NVIDIA's most serious push into the PC processor market. While NVIDIA has long dominated graphics processors, Windows PCs have traditionally relied on chips from Intel, AMD, and, more recently, Qualcomm. RTX Spark changes that by giving NVIDIA a complete computing platform built around its own CPU, GPU, and AI technologies.

The company believes AI agents will become a core part of future computing experiences, and RTX Spark is its attempt to build hardware specifically for that shift.

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