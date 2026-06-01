itel Aqua Launched at ₹1,799 With IP67 Rating and AI Noise Cancellation

itel has launched the Aqua, a new feature phone that the company claims is India's only IP67-rated feature phone. Priced at ₹1,799, the device is designed to offer improved protection against water and dust while targeting users looking for a durable and affordable mobile phone.

According to itel, the Aqua can survive submersion in water for up to 30 minutes and is designed to withstand exposure to muddy and wet environments. The company says the device was developed in response to consumer feedback, with water damage emerging as one of the leading reasons for feature phone replacement among users surveyed by the brand.

The launch is part of itel's new Inno Series, which focuses on durability and practical features for everyday users.

AI Environmental Noise Cancellation Debuts on a Feature Phone

One of the key highlights of the Aqua is AI Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC), which itel claims is a first for feature phones in India. The technology is designed to reduce background noise during calls, helping improve voice clarity in environments such as markets, construction sites, factories, and busy roads.

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While AI-powered noise cancellation has become common in smartphones and wireless earbuds, it remains rare in the feature phone segment, where devices typically focus on basic communication features.

Type-C Charging and 1200mAh Battery

The itel Aqua features a 2.4-inch display and packs a 1200mAh battery. It also includes USB Type-C charging, another feature that remains relatively uncommon in the entry-level feature phone market.

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Other features include Bluetooth connectivity, wireless FM radio with recording support, automatic call recording, a VGA camera, support for up to 32GB expandable storage, and storage for up to 1,000 contacts.

The device also comes with King Voice, a bilingual voice assistance feature that provides menu prompts and notifications in English and Hindi. Additionally, the phone supports 10 regional languages.

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