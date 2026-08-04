TRAI Cracks Down on 1.83 Lakh Telecom Resources to Fight Spam and Unsolicited Calls

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) took action against 1.83 lakh telecom resources and blacklisted 263 senders during the first quarter of FY 2026-27 as part of its efforts to curb unsolicited commercial communications (UCC), according to the regulator's quarterly highlights released on Tuesday.



During April-June 2026, the country recorded 1.085 million UCC complaints, of which 0.553 million were classified as actionable complaints. Against this, 1,37,053 telecom resources were barred for 15 days for the first violation, while repeat violations resulted in telecom resources being disconnected for one year. TRAI also blocked 2,873 SMS headers and blacklisted 263 senders for one year.



The enforcement action came against the backdrop of 730.82 billion calls and 691.09 billion SMS messages originating from telecom networks during the quarter. TRAI said the 1.085 million UCC complaints represented approximately 1.5 complaints per million calls.



Consumer participation through the TRAI DND App continued to be a key part of the regulatory framework, accounting for 89 per cent of all UCC complaints received by access providers. Consumers can use the app, their telecom operator's app or website, or call or send an SMS to 1909 to register or modify their Do Not Disturb preferences.



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However, more than 1.12 billion subscribers have not registered any DND preference, leaving them accessible to commercial communications from registered telemarketers and senders. TRAI said consumers seeking greater control over promotional communications can register their preferences on the DND registry.



The regulator has also designated the 140xx numbering series for promotional calls and the 1600xx series for service and transactional calls, including communications from the banking, financial services and insurance sectors and government-to-citizen communications. Calls from the 140 series are pre-verified against customer preferences before delivery.



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AI-based systems deployed by telecom service providers flagged 22.99 billion incoming calls and 1.44 billion incoming SMS messages as suspected spam during the quarter. The systems analyse calling patterns to identify suspected spam, while warning notifications are issued to entities suspected of sending spam. Over 2.43 lakh warning notifications were issued after the system began sending such alerts on June 23.

