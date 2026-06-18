UAE Becomes First Arab Nation to Ban Children Under 15 From Using Social Media, Mandates Strict Age Verification

The United Arab Emirates has approved a sweeping new regulation that bans children under the age of 15 from using social media platforms, becoming the first Arab nation to impose a nationwide minimum age requirement for social media access. The move comes amid growing global concerns over the impact of social media on children's mental health, online safety, and privacy.

Under the new rules, children below 15 will no longer be allowed to create, operate, or use personal social media accounts. They will also be prohibited from posting content, commenting, sharing posts, or joining public groups on social platforms.

Social Media Firms Given 12 Months to Comply

The regulation applies to all social media platforms operating in the UAE. Companies will have up to 12 months to implement the required changes and ensure compliance with the new framework.

One of the most significant aspects of the regulation is its approach to age verification. Platforms will be required to implement robust verification systems, including digital identity checks and AI-powered technologies. Simply entering a date of birth will no longer be considered sufficient proof of age.

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The UAE government has also directed platforms to disable accounts belonging to children under 15, prevent users from bypassing age-verification systems, and stop using children's personal data for targeted advertising or behavioural profiling.

Limited Access for Teenagers Aged 15 and 16

Teenagers aged 15 and 16 will still be allowed to use social media, but under stricter safeguards. The new rules require platforms to provide age-appropriate content controls, restrictions on interactions with unknown users, screen-time management tools, and parental supervision features for younger teenagers.

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According to the UAE government, the measures are aimed at reducing children's exposure to inappropriate content, unsafe online interactions, excessive social media use, and the misuse of personal data.

Part of a Global Push Against Child Social Media Use

The UAE's move follows a growing international trend towards tighter regulation of children's access to social media.

Australia has already approved legislation banning social media use for children under 16, while several European countries are considering similar restrictions. The UK recently announced plans to block access to major social media platforms for users under 16 as part of a broader online safety initiative.

The UAE said its framework is designed to align with international efforts to strengthen child protection online while balancing digital access with safety concerns.