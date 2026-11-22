The 40W speaker features wireless microphones, RGB lighting, Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and up to seven hours of playtime.

New Delhi: Homegrown consumer electronics brand UBON has launched the SP-21 Aura Series Speaker in India at ₹7,999. The new speaker combines 40W audio output with wireless microphones, RGB lighting and karaoke functionality, catering to consumers looking for an all-in-one audio solution for parties, family gatherings and everyday entertainment.

Manufactured in India, the SP-21 Aura Series reflects UBON’s focus on expanding its audio portfolio while contributing to the country’s domestic electronics manufacturing ecosystem.

The speaker features 40W output and RGB lighting designed to complement music and social gatherings. It comes with wireless microphones for karaoke and singing, while its True Wireless Stereo (TWS) functionality allows users to pair compatible speakers for a more immersive stereo experience. An equalizer function enables users to adjust the sound to suit their listening preferences.

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For connectivity, the device supports Bluetooth 5.3. It is powered by a 4,000mAh battery that offers up to seven hours of playtime, depending on volume levels and usage. The speaker also features a Type-C charging port, with a full charge taking approximately three to four hours.

Commenting on the launch, Lalit Arora, Co-Founder and COO, UBON, said, “We believe Indian brands have an important role to play in strengthening the country’s electronics ecosystem. With the SP-21 Aura Series, we aim to bring together powerful sound, karaoke and everyday entertainment in a Made-in-India product that offers consumers a practical and engaging audio experience.”

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With this launch, UBON continues to expand its audio offerings, targeting consumers seeking feature-rich speakers for home entertainment and social occasions.

Key specifications

Audio output: 40W

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3

Battery: 4,000mAh

Playtime: Up to seven hours

Microphones: Wireless microphones

Additional features: RGB lighting, TWS, and equalizer

Charging: Type-C; approximately three to four hours

Manufacturing: Made in India