Urban Native M3 Water Purifier Review: A No-Nonsense RO That Gets The Basics Right

Water purifiers are not usually appliances that get people excited. Most of us want something that fits into the kitchen, cleans the water, and does not demand too much attention once installed. The Urban Company Native M3 takes that approach, even though it comes with a few smart features that make it more than a conventional RO water purifier. Priced at ₹20,999, it is a more affordable alternative to the M3 Pro, sacrificing some of the latter's premium features while retaining the essentials, including app-based monitoring, a three-year filter life, and a built-in battery. Having used it in Noida, where water quality is a concern for many households, I found the M3 to be a practical appliance that does not try to make water purification unnecessarily complicated.

What's Good

The first thing I noticed about the Native M3 is its design. It looks considerably different from the conventional water purifiers that usually occupy kitchen walls or countertops. The sleek, minimal exterior gives it a premium appearance, and the solid body feels well put together. It is available for both wall mounting and countertop placement, with the necessary mounting hardware included in the box. It does not take up too much space either, although I would recommend checking the dimensions before purchasing, particularly if you have limited kitchen space.

The absence of a transparent storage tank is something you might need to get used to. Unlike traditional purifiers, where you can see how much water is left, the M3 keeps everything concealed within its body. I prefer the cleaner look, but I can understand why some people might want a visible indication of the water level.

Urban Company also makes the installation process fairly straightforward. After placing the order through the Urban Company app, I could track the installation process from the same platform. The company provides free installation, carried out by a trained technician. In my case, the installation was completed within the first week. The package includes the purifier and installation kit, so there is no need to arrange the basic mounting accessories separately. Do keep in mind that additional plumbing or electrical work, and pressure-related accessories, if required, may cost extra.

Advertisement

The Native M3 is essentially a toned-down version of the M3 Pro. The latter gets a stainless steel storage tank and a dot-matrix display that shows live TDS readings, tank status, water volume during dispensing, and interactive presets. The M3 does away with these features on the purifier itself, making it a more conventional-looking appliance. However, that does not mean it is devoid of technology. The Urban Company app provides access to water quality monitoring, filter health, filtration activity, water usage, and tank-level information. You can also configure dispensing presets through the app.

Initially, I found myself checking the TDS readings and other information quite frequently. Eventually, I stopped paying attention to them and simply poured myself a glass of water whenever I needed one. That, in my opinion, is how a water purifier should work. You should not have to keep checking an appliance's vitals every time you want a drink. The additional information is useful when you want to understand how the purifier is performing, but it should not become a daily chore. This also makes the M3 a more approachable option for parents or grandparents who might find a smart display with multiple readings and interactive controls overwhelming.

Advertisement

Underneath its relatively simple exterior, the M3 uses a 10-stage RO purification system. It supports water from municipal supplies, borewells, and tankers, with an input TDS rating of up to 2,500 ppm. The system combines RO purification with UV treatment, silver- and copper-infused carbon filtration, and other filtration technologies. Urban Company also uses its RO LifeBooster and Smart Rinse technologies to protect the membrane and maintain filtration performance over its advertised three-year filter life.

The six-litre storage tank is adequate for everyday household use, while the stated purification flow rate of up to 25 litres per hour should be sufficient for regular drinking water requirements. During my usage, the TDS readings of the dispensed water generally remained between 150 and 200 ppm. This was reassuring, particularly given the concerns around water quality in Noida. However, TDS alone does not establish whether drinking water is safe, since it does not identify individual contaminants or harmful microorganisms.

I also liked the built-in battery. The purifier can continue dispensing stored water during a power cut, which is useful in areas where electricity supply is inconsistent. It is worth remembering that the battery does not mean the purifier can continue its entire filtration process indefinitely without mains power. Its primary purpose is to keep dispensing available from the stored water.

What's Bad

The Native M3's biggest compromise is that it does not offer the more informative on-device display found on the M3 Pro. While the app provides most of the information, I would have liked a basic tank-level indicator or TDS reading on the purifier itself. Having to open an app to check something as simple as the remaining water level is not always convenient.

I also noticed that the purifier begins filtering water again after dispensing approximately a bottle from a full tank. This is normal behaviour as the stored water is replenished, but the filtration process can become repetitive if you are dispensing water frequently. You can pause filtration when you do not need it, which is useful if you want to avoid unnecessary electricity consumption. However, this is another small interaction that could have been handled more seamlessly.

The lack of a transparent tank also means you cannot physically see how much water remains. The app helps compensate for this, but a quick visual indicator on the appliance would have made everyday use easier.

There is also a distinction between the M3 and M3 Pro that buyers should consider. The Pro gets a stainless steel storage tank and a more elaborate display, while the M3 keeps things simpler. If these features matter to you, the price difference may be worth considering. At ₹20,999, the M3 is not an entry-level purifier, so buyers should be clear about what they are giving up.

Verdict

Rating: 4/5

The Urban Company Native M3 is a practical water purifier that focuses on the things most households actually need. Its sleek design, 10-stage purification system, app-based monitoring, built-in battery, and three-year filter life make it a compelling option at ₹20,999. I particularly like that it does not force users to interact with a complicated display every time they need water.