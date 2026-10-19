US Bans Chinese AI DeepSeek From Government Agency IT Systems

The US Homeland Security Department is ordering the removal of DeepSeek products and third-party services ​using the Chinese AI model from US civilian agency IT systems, according ‌to a notice published Monday.

The department is also banning acquisition of DeepSeek products and third-party services developed using DeepSeek by US civilian government agencies. DHS said DeepSeek models pose "multiple threat vectors" ​and raised concerns that use of the product "may result in the transfer of ​sensitive data to the PRC if used by US government employees ⁠or vendors."

DHS also said use of DeepSeek by government agencies “could produce actionable ​intelligence on US persons and/or government agencies. The models themselves may contain malware or ​other security vulnerabilities.”

In a July memo made public Monday, DHS told federal agencies to monitor flows of traffic in and out of government websites to address potential risks from DeepSeek.

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Previously, ​several US agencies, including the Department of Commerce and the Navy, have banned ​the use of DeepSeek on government devices. Multiple states, including New York, Tennessee, and Virginia, have ‌taken ⁠similar steps.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately comment.

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The Trump administration has taken a series of steps to crack down on Chinese tech companies. The Federal Communications Commission will vote on October 29 to bar all Chinese labs from ​testing electronic devices such ​as smartphones, cameras ⁠and computers for use in the US. Last year, 82% of US electronics were tested in China.

In December, the FCC ​banned import of all new models of Chinese drones and ​also banned ⁠imports of new models of Chinese-made consumer routers, the boxes connecting computers, phones and smart devices to the internet.