US Telecom Giant T-Mobile Opens India Tech Hub in Hyderabad, Plans to Hire 1,000 Employees

T-Mobile has opened a new Global Capability Center (GCC) in Hyderabad, becoming the latest multinational company to expand its technology operations in India. The US telecom operator inaugurated the facility on Thursday and plans to employ nearly 1,000 people by 2027, according to a statement from the Telangana government. The company has leased approximately 250,000 square feet of office space in Hyderabad for the new centre.

Focus on Engineering, Cybersecurity and Product Development

T-Mobile said employees at the Hyderabad GCC will work across a range of technology functions, including software engineering, DevOps, product development, data analytics, and cybersecurity.

Global capability centres have become increasingly important for multinational companies looking to tap into India's large technology talent pool. Unlike traditional outsourcing operations, many modern GCCs handle core engineering, research, product, and innovation functions directly tied to global business operations.

According to Chandra Gupta, Vice President of Information Technology at the centre, Hyderabad was selected because of its strong technology talent base, innovation ecosystem, and established infrastructure.

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Hyderabad Continues to Attract Global Companies

The launch further strengthens Hyderabad's position as one of India's leading GCC destinations. The city has emerged as a preferred location for technology, healthcare, financial services, and telecom companies looking to establish engineering and innovation centres. Major global firms, including Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Apple, and Salesforce, already operate large technology campuses in the city.

A recent Nasscom-Zinnov report found that nearly two-thirds of new GCCs established in India are choosing either Bengaluru or Hyderabad, highlighting the growing concentration of global technology operations in the two cities.

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India's GCC Sector Is Rapidly Evolving

The announcement reflects a broader shift in how multinational companies view their India operations.

Over the past decade, GCCs have evolved from cost-saving outsourcing centres into strategic hubs responsible for product development, artificial intelligence, cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, and digital transformation initiatives.

For T-Mobile, the Hyderabad centre will serve as a technology and innovation hub supporting the company's global operations. For India, it is another sign of how the country continues to move up the value chain in the global technology services industry.