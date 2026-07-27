Vi Launches ₹200 Prepaid Pack With 30GB Data, Access to 20 OTT Platforms, and 200+ Live TV Channels

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has introduced a new prepaid entertainment pack priced at ₹200 that bundles access to 20 OTT platforms, over 200 live TV channels and 30GB of high-speed data. The new recharge, available through Vi Movies & TV, aims to offer users a single subscription for streaming content across multiple platforms without the need to pay for separate OTT services.

The ₹200 prepaid pack comes with a validity of 28 days and also includes unlimited 5G data in eligible areas. The launch comes as telecom operators increasingly bundle digital entertainment with prepaid and postpaid plans to attract users. Rather than subscribing to multiple streaming services individually, customers can access a range of OTT platforms, live television channels and mobile data through a single recharge, reducing both cost and subscription management.

20 OTT Platforms Included

The new Vi Movies & TV pack gives users access to a range of popular streaming services, including JioHotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, ShemarooMe, ManoramaMAX, FanCode, Playflix, Klikk, Atrangii, Chaupal, OTTplay Live, Pocket Films, YuppTV, Addatimes, Kanccha Lannka, TimesPlay and NextGTV, among others.

According to the company, the bundled content spans entertainment in 16 Indian and international languages, covering movies, TV shows, sports, regional programming and live television.

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30GB Data and Unlimited 5G

Along with access to OTT services, the recharge includes 30GB of high-speed mobile data for streaming and browsing. Customers in Vi's 5G coverage areas will also receive unlimited 5G data as part of the plan.

The telecom operator says the recharge supports streaming across up to four devices, with users able to watch content simultaneously on two screens. The concurrent streaming benefit applies across supported OTT platforms, with SonyLIV being the exception.

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Available Through Vi App