Reliance Jio Launches New ₹55 Entertainment Pack With 1,000+ Live TV Channels on Mobile

Reliance Jio has introduced a new ₹55 JioTV Pro Pack, offering subscribers access to more than 1,000 live TV channels through the JioTV mobile app. The new plan is aimed at users looking for an affordable entertainment-only option, with a validity of 30 days. Unlike regular prepaid recharges, the new pack does not include calling, SMS or mobile data benefits. Instead, it focuses entirely on live television streaming.

What Does the ₹55 JioTV Pro Pack Offer?

According to Reliance Jio, the pack gives users access to 1,000+ live TV channels across more than 16 languages, including over 150 premium channels. The lineup spans entertainment, movies, news, kids, lifestyle and regional programming. The company says subscribers will be able to watch channels from broadcasters including JioStar, Sony Entertainment, Sun TV Network, Warner Bros. Discovery, and ETV.

However, sports channels from JioStar and Sony are not included in the ₹55 pack.

How It Works

After recharging with the ₹55 plan, users simply need to open the Jio TV app and log in using their Jio mobile number. There is no separate activation process, and eligible premium channels become available immediately after the recharge is processed.

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The subscription works on one mobile device and is available for both Jio prepaid and postpaid customers. Users can also purchase multiple packs in advance, with each recharge activating automatically after the previous 30-day subscription expires.

Who Is It For?

The new offering is targeted at users who primarily consume television content on their smartphones and do not require bundled telecom benefits. Since it is an entertainment-only pack, subscribers must already have an active Jio prepaid or postpaid connection to use the service.

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