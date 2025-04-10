Vivo V50e Launched: How Is It Different From Vivo V50?

Updated April 10th 2025, 16:40 IST
Vivo has expanded its mid-range portfolio in India with the launch of the new V50e. The Vivo V50e offers a bright and smooth display, the latest Android software version, cameras with 4K video recording, and a battery that fills up in a few minutes. The V50e is also less expensive than the V50, which debuted in India a few weeks ago. But how are they different and which one is better for buyers looking for a phone under ₹30,000? Check out the comparison between their specifications.
Display: Both phones have 6.77-inch full-HD+ AMOLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate and support for HDR10+. However, the V50 has a brighter display with a peak brightness of 4500 nits. On the other hand, the Vivo V50e uses a panel with a peak brightness of 1800 nits. Vivo uses Diamond Shield Glass for protection on both phones.
Processor: Powering the Vivo V50e is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Meanwhile, the more expensive Vivo V50 rocks a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 720 GPU. The phone offers up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.
Cameras: The Vivo V50e packs a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera, both of which support HDR video recording. On the other hand, the Vivo V50 packs dual 50MP cameras, one with a wide sensor and another with an ultrawide sensor. Both phones pack 50MP selfie cameras.
Battery: While the Vivo V50e houses a 5600mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging, the Vivo V50 packs a larger 6000mAh battery that charges at up to 90W speed. Both phones offer reversed wired charging support.
While the Vivo V50e starts at ₹28,999, the price of the Vivo V50 is set at ₹34,999 for the variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Vivo V50e comes in Sapphire Blue and Pearl White colours, while the Vivo V50 comes in Rose Red, Titanium Grey, and Starry Night colourways.
Published April 10th 2025, 14:31 IST