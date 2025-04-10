Vivo V50e Launched: How Is It Different From Vivo V50?

Vivo has expanded its mid-range portfolio in India with the launch of the new V50e. The Vivo V50e offers a bright and smooth display, the latest Android software version, cameras with 4K video recording, and a battery that fills up in a few minutes. The V50e is also less expensive than the V50, which debuted in India a few weeks ago. But how are they different and which one is better for buyers looking for a phone under ₹30,000? Check out the comparison between their specifications.

Vivo V50e vs Vivo V50: Specifications

Display: Both phones have 6.77-inch full-HD+ AMOLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate and support for HDR10+. However, the V50 has a brighter display with a peak brightness of 4500 nits. On the other hand, the Vivo V50e uses a panel with a peak brightness of 1800 nits. Vivo uses Diamond Shield Glass for protection on both phones.

Processor: Powering the Vivo V50e is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Meanwhile, the more expensive Vivo V50 rocks a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 720 GPU. The phone offers up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

Cameras: The Vivo V50e packs a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera, both of which support HDR video recording. On the other hand, the Vivo V50 packs dual 50MP cameras, one with a wide sensor and another with an ultrawide sensor. Both phones pack 50MP selfie cameras.

Battery: While the Vivo V50e houses a 5600mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging, the Vivo V50 packs a larger 6000mAh battery that charges at up to 90W speed. Both phones offer reversed wired charging support.

Vivo V50e vs Vivo V50: Prices in India