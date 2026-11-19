Washington, DC: Instagram has introduced a new feature allowing users to edit their Stories even after publishing them, without losing their existing views, likes, or replies, allowing users to make corrections without having to delete and repost their content, according to The Verge.

According to Instagram head Adam Mosseri, users can now make changes to the text, music, stickers and drawings in their Stories for up to 15 minutes after sharing them on the platform. "If you’ve ever noticed a typo right after posting a Story, this one’s for you. You can now edit text, music, stickers and drawings for up to 15 minutes after sharing, without losing your views, likes or replies. A lot of people have been asking for this, so I’m excited to get this one out there," wrote Mosseri in the caption.

The update is expected to make it easier for users to correct mistakes, fix typographical errors or add elements they may have missed while creating a Story. Previously, users had to delete an already published Story and upload it again to make such changes, potentially losing the engagement accumulated on the original post, as per the outlet.

The feature can be accessed by opening a published Story and selecting the three-dot menu in the bottom-right corner of the screen. Users can then tap the 'Edit Story' option to make the required changes. The development comes after reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi first spotted Instagram working on the feature in April. The platform has now officially introduced the functionality, making post-publication Story editing available to users.

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Alongside the editing feature, Instagram has also announced several changes aimed at improving the Story creation experience. The platform is introducing new fonts, colours and shapes for stickers. It will also present stickers through dedicated sticker sheets, which are designed to make browsing and selecting different options easier for users.

Instagram is additionally making changes to the way users select multiple photographs while creating Stories. The update also brings new blur effects, colours and gradient background options, offering users more ways to customise their content, according to The Verge.

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