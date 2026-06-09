watchOS 27 Beta Now Available: Check Compatible Apple Watches, New Features and Release Date

Apple has officially kicked off the next chapter of its smartwatch software with the release of the watchOS 27 developer beta following its announcement at WWDC 2026. The update introduces a major refresh for Apple Watch users, bringing advanced AI-powered features, smarter fitness tracking, and interface improvements designed to make the wearable more intuitive and useful in everyday life.

The latest version arrives alongside iOS 27 and represents one of the biggest upgrades to the Apple Watch ecosystem in recent years. While the public beta is expected to arrive in July, developers and early adopters can already access the new software through Apple’s developer beta program.

How to Install the watchOS 27 Developer Beta

To download watchOS 27, users must first install the iOS 27 developer beta on a compatible iPhone. After updating the iPhone, users can open the Watch app, navigate to General > Software Update > Beta Updates, select watchOS 27 Developer Beta, and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the installation.

Apple Watches That Support watchOS 27

Apple has narrowed the list of supported devices this year, limiting the update to newer Apple Watch models. The compatible devices include:

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Apple Watch SE (3rd Generation)

Apple Watch Series 9

Apple Watch Series 10

Apple Watch Series 11

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Apple Watch Ultra 3

The update also requires an iPhone 11 or newer, or an iPhone SE (2nd Generation and later) running iOS 27.

Several Popular Models Lose Eligibility

One of the most notable changes with watchOS 27 is the end of software support for several older Apple Watch models. Devices no longer eligible for the update include:

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Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation)

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch Series 8

First-generation Apple Watch Ultra

The move is likely to disappoint some users, particularly owners of devices that are only a few years old and previously supported the latest watchOS versions.

Apple Intelligence Takes Center Stage

A key highlight of watchOS 27 is the introduction of new Apple Intelligence-powered experiences. Siri receives a significant upgrade, becoming more conversational, context-aware, and capable of handling requests more naturally.

Apple has also redesigned the app grid experience. The new dynamic layout can surface up to five recommended apps based on a user’s habits, location, and current activity, making frequently used tools easier to access.

The Find My experience has also been streamlined, bringing device tracking, item tracking, and people tracking into a single unified interface.

Workout Features Receive a Major Boost

Fitness remains a core focus of the Apple Watch, and watchOS 27 introduces several upgrades aimed at athletes and everyday users alike.

Workout Buddy can now function independently without requiring a nearby iPhone, offering live performance insights such as pace, distance covered, and workout duration directly from the watch. Apple has also improved indoor treadmill tracking accuracy, addressing a long-standing request from fitness enthusiasts.

Not Every User Will Get the Full AI Experience

Although watchOS 27 can be installed on the Apple Watch Series 9, not all AI-powered features will be available on every compatible model.

According to Apple, advanced Apple Intelligence capabilities, including the upgraded Siri experience, require newer hardware and will be limited to Apple Watch Series 10 models and above. This means Series 9 users can access the new software but may miss out on some of its flagship AI features.

Release Schedule

The developer beta is available immediately following WWDC 2026. Apple plans to open the public beta program in July, allowing more users to test the software before its wider rollout.