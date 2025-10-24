What is Bharat Taxi? India’s First Cooperative Taxi Service to Rival Uber, Ola, Rapido

India’s ride-hailing market is getting a new player with a very different ownership model. Bharat Taxi is a government-backed, driver-owned cooperative platform designed to curb high commissions, surge pricing, and opaque policies that have long frustrated riders and drivers on private aggregators. The government claims Bharat Taxi prioritises fair incomes and transparent fares, aiming to rebalance power in an industry dominated by venture-backed apps.

How it works

Bharat Taxi replaces per-ride commissions with a nominal membership fee, allowing driver-owners to retain the full fare and stabilise earnings across peak and off-peak hours. Pricing is slated to be rules-based and supervised, limiting sudden surges and arbitrary cancellations while offering clear disclosures on wait time, distance, and service charges. For riders, the pitch is simple: predictable fares, better service discipline, and accountability through cooperative governance.

Who owns and runs it

Instead of a single corporation, the platform is operated through a multi-state cooperative, with drivers as members who vote on policies, grievance redressal, and fee structures. The governance model pairs driver representation with institutional support, aligning incentives around safety, reliability, and sustainable fleet growth, including EV and CNG adoption.

Features and safety

The app targets parity with incumbents, like real-time tracking, SOS, trip sharing, UPI and card payments, multilingual support, while adding hard guardrails on cancellations and fare manipulation. A documented audit trail for disputes and a zero-commission ride structure are foundational, with incentives tied to service quality rather than acceptance gamesmanship.

Rollout and scale

A pilot phase is expected to start in Delhi with a controlled fleet before a staged rollout to major cities. The go-to-market plan emphasises onboarding owner-drivers, including women drivers, and building city-level supply density to keep ETAs competitive. The challenge will be balancing quick scale with cooperative due diligence and member services.

Why it matters

If Bharat Taxi executes, it could pressure incumbents, including Uber, Ola, and Rapido that operate at the national level, to lower commissions, curb volatile surges, and tighten compliance around cancellations. For drivers, cooperative ownership promises steadier take-home pay and a say in platform rules. For riders, it offers a domestic, transparent alternative, which is less about blitz-scaling growth and more about predictable, accountable mobility.