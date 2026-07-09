WhatsApp Is Testing Birthday Notifications, Making It Harder to Forget Important Dates

WhatsApp may soon help users avoid one of the most common social blunders: forgetting a friend's birthday. The messaging platform is testing a new feature that will display birthday notifications for contacts, making it easier for users to remember and celebrate important occasions without relying on a separate calendar app. The feature has been spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android, suggesting it could arrive in a future update.

How Birthday Notifications Will Work

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is developing a dedicated birthday feature that allows users to add their birth date to their profile. When one of your contacts celebrates a birthday, WhatsApp will show a special notification inside the app, reminding you to send your wishes. The feature appears to be optional, meaning users can decide whether they want to share their birthday with their contacts.

In addition to notifications, WhatsApp is also testing birthday-related prompts within chats, making it quicker to start a conversation or send birthday wishes directly from the reminder.

Privacy Remains in Users' Hands

As with many profile-related features on WhatsApp, birthday visibility is expected to be controlled through privacy settings. Users will likely be able to choose who can see their birth date, ensuring they don't have to share it with everyone on their contact list. The exact privacy options may change before the feature is rolled out publicly.

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Part of WhatsApp's Bigger Push

Birthday reminders are the latest in a series of features aimed at making WhatsApp more than just a messaging app. Over the past year, the platform has been working on usernames, AI-powered features, improved calling capabilities and new profile options, gradually transforming WhatsApp into a more comprehensive communication platform.

When Will It Roll Out?

The birthday notification feature is currently under development and is available only to a limited number of Android beta testers. There is no official timeline for a wider rollout, and Meta has not yet announced when it will arrive on stable versions of WhatsApp for Android or iOS.