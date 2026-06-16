WhatsApp Testing View-Once Text Messages on iPhone, Bringing Extra Privacy to Chats

WhatsApp is developing a new privacy-focused feature that could significantly change how sensitive information is shared on the platform. The Meta-owned messaging service is working on introducing “view-once” text messages for iPhone users, allowing messages to be read a single time before automatically disappearing.

The upcoming feature, spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta version for iOS, aims to extend the app’s existing view-once functionality beyond photos, videos and voice notes. Once rolled out, users will be able to send text messages that vanish after being opened, adding another layer of privacy to personal conversations.

According to reports from WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, the capability is currently under development in WhatsApp beta version 26.24.10.16 for iOS. While the feature has not yet been made available to testers, its presence in the beta code suggests that WhatsApp is actively preparing it for future release.

How the Feature Will Work

The new option is expected to appear when users send a message. After typing a text, users will be able to press and hold the send button and choose a new “Send as view once” option from the menu.

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Once delivered, the recipient will be able to open and read the message only once. After it has been viewed, the content will automatically disappear and will no longer be accessible in the chat. The feature is expected to work in both individual and group conversations.

However, WhatsApp does not plan to bring the functionality to Channels, where content is intended for broader distribution rather than private exchanges.

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Stronger Controls Against Sharing

WhatsApp is also expected to apply the same restrictions already used for view-once media. This means recipients will likely be prevented from copying, forwarding or sharing the disappearing text messages.

The company is reportedly exploring additional safeguards that could block screenshots and screen recordings of view-once content, although details about those protections remain unclear. While no digital protection can completely prevent someone from capturing information using another device, WhatsApp appears to be focusing on limiting all in-app methods of preserving sensitive messages.

Expanding WhatsApp’s Privacy Toolkit

The addition of view-once text messages would further strengthen WhatsApp’s privacy offerings. The platform already provides end-to-end encryption, disappearing messages and view-once media features.

By extending temporary access controls to ordinary text messages, WhatsApp is addressing a gap in its privacy ecosystem and giving users more flexibility when sharing confidential information such as passwords, personal details or sensitive updates.

When Will It Launch?

WhatsApp has not revealed an official release date for the feature. Since development is still underway, the company is expected to first roll it out to beta testers before making it available to all users through a stable app update.