Soon, You Can Make Group Voice And Video Calls on WhatsApp Web

WhatsApp appears to be gearing up to bring group voice and video calling to its web client, a move that could finally eliminate the need for users to switch to the desktop app or their phones for larger conversations.

According to a new report by WABetaInfo, based on the latest beta version of WhatsApp Web, the Meta-owned messaging platform has started testing support for group voice and video calls directly from the browser. The feature is currently available to select beta testers and is expected to roll out more widely in the future.

The update builds on WhatsApp's earlier introduction of one-to-one voice and video calls on the web, which began rolling out earlier this year. Until now, browser users could make individual calls but had to rely on the desktop app or mobile devices for group conversations.

Up to 32 Participants

As per the report, WhatsApp Web's group calling feature will support up to 32 participants for both voice and video calls, matching the limits currently available on the company's mobile and desktop applications. Users who have access to the feature should see dedicated call buttons within eligible group chats.

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The platform is also expected to support call links, making it easier for users to invite others to conversations without manually adding participants one by one.

A More Capable Browser Experience

The addition of group calling would further narrow the gap between WhatsApp Web and its native desktop applications, turning the browser version into a more complete communication platform. For users on platforms without an official desktop client, or for those who simply prefer working in a browser, the feature could make WhatsApp Web a far more practical alternative for meetings, family calls, and collaborative discussions.

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