WhatsApp’s Crackdown Intensifies: Over 54 Lakh Indian Accounts Blocked in Just One Month

WhatsApp has stepped up its fight against spam, scams and misuse in India, banning more than 54 lakh accounts in April 2026 alone. The latest compliance report released by the Meta-owned messaging platform shows the scale at which the company is acting against suspicious activity on one of the country’s most widely used communication apps.

According to the report, WhatsApp banned 54,70,958 accounts linked to Indian phone numbers between April 1 and April 30. The figures were published as part of the platform’s monthly transparency disclosures required under India’s Information Technology Rules, 2021.

What stands out in the latest report is that WhatsApp did not wait for users to report every problematic account. The company revealed that nearly 13.5 lakh accounts were removed proactively through its automated monitoring and detection systems before any complaint was filed by users.

AI and Detection Tools Playing a Bigger Role

With hundreds of millions of users in India, WhatsApp faces a constant challenge in preventing spam messages, fraud attempts, fake promotions and other forms of abuse. To tackle this, the platform increasingly relies on technology that can identify suspicious patterns before they affect users.

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The company said its safety strategy focuses on prevention rather than reacting after harm has already occurred. By analysing behavioural signals and account activity, WhatsApp aims to identify accounts that may be involved in mass messaging, scams or other policy violations.

This approach has become particularly important in India, where WhatsApp serves as a communication tool not only for personal conversations but also for businesses, schools, resident welfare groups and local communities.

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More Than 19,000 Complaints Filed by Users

Apart from its automated enforcement efforts, WhatsApp also received thousands of complaints directly from users during April.

The report shows that the platform received 19,189 grievance reports from users across the country. However, only 486 accounts required action after being reviewed through the complaint process.

The largest category of complaints involved users challenging account bans. WhatsApp received 9,421 ban appeal requests during the month. Another 9,103 complaints were related to general support issues.

In addition, users submitted 363 account-support requests, 91 product-related complaints and 211 reports linked to safety concerns.

Compliance With Government Orders

The report also highlights WhatsApp’s compliance with regulatory requirements in India. During April, the company received 25 orders from the Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC), the government-backed body that reviews user grievances related to digital platforms.