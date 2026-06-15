Why Apple Left Its Smartest New Feature For Siri Out of the WWDC Keynote

Apple’s iOS 27 developer beta contains underlying code for a major feature that went unmentioned during the June 8 WWDC keynote: an "Extensions" framework designed to let users replace Siri's default engine with third-party AI models like ChatGPT, Google Gemini, or Anthropic Claude.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that the beta software includes a fully functional settings panel and a dedicated App Store section for these AI extensions, though both are currently toggled off on the backend. Once activated, the system would allow users to route specific tasks such as Writing Tools, Image Playground, or open-ended chat queries through their preferred external AI provider rather than Apple's in-house models.

Apple’s decision to keep its new AI framework out of the spotlight was shaped by a mix of regulatory, legal, and strategic pressures. The company is locked in a standoff with the European Union over compliance with the Digital Markets Act, which has already forced Apple to delay the launch of its rebuilt Siri AI in the region. Announcing a framework that opens deeper system access to third-party assistants would have weakened Apple’s argument that such integration poses unacceptable privacy risks.

At the same time, Apple is facing mounting legal friction with OpenAI. The partnership announced in June 2024 has soured, with OpenAI reportedly preparing legal action over restrictions Apple placed on ChatGPT’s integration. Rolling out a framework that reduces ChatGPT’s role to a mere selectable option would have intensified those disputes and potentially escalated into costly litigation.

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Finally, Apple is carefully protecting the narrative around its Siri relaunch. After two years of development, the assistant now runs on a massive 1.2-trillion-parameter model powered by Nvidia Blackwell GPUs in Google Cloud. But early testing shows Siri is still experimental, slow, and prone to errors. Introducing a feature that lets users swap Siri for a competitor would have undermined Apple’s message to investors that its proprietary AI technology is ready to compete.

Hardware Indicators

While the feature remains hidden on current devices, the iOS 27 beta code reveals that Apple is building the Extensions framework with future hardware in mind. The code references an upcoming foldable iPhone (internally codenamed V68) and touch-screen MacBooks (codenamed K114 and K116).