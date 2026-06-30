Australia's Case Against Amazon: What the Prime Video Ad Dispute Means for Subscribers

Australia's competition watchdog has taken Amazon's local unit to court, and the reason comes down to one thing- money customers already paid versus a service that changed without warning.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) says Amazon Australia built unfair terms into its contracts with annual Prime subscribers. The regulator claims the company then used those very terms as a backdoor to bring advertisements onto Prime Video, affecting changes for over a million subscribers between November 2023 and August 2025, with zero compensation offered.

ACCC alleges Amazon AU packed multiple unfair clauses into its subscriber contracts, then relied on some of them specifically to introduce ads.

Why Customers Feel Cheated

Annual Prime subscribers had already paid around A$79 (roughly $54) upfront, expecting a full year of ad-free streaming as part of the deal. Then in July 2024, Amazon started showing ads on Prime Video anyway. If subscribers wanted to keep watching without interruptions, they had to pay an extra A$2.99 every month essentially paying twice for something they thought they'd already secured.

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For the ACCC, that's the unfair part- locking people into a yearly payment, then changing the terms of what that payment covered, without giving them anything back.

Why the US Parent Company Is Named Too

The lawsuit doesn't stop at Amazon's Australian unit. The ACCC alleges that Amazon.com Services LLC, the US-based entity, was also "knowingly concerned" in the conduct, claiming it helped draft the Australian contracts containing these terms. This widens the case beyond a local subsidiary issue and ties the parent company directly to the allegations.

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The ACCC says it began looking into Amazon's contracts after receiving a flood of consumer complaints once ads first started appearing on Prime Video in 2024. Those complaints became the basis for building the broader case now headed to court.

The regulator is seeking formal court declarations against Amazon, financial penalties, compensation for affected customers, legal costs, and other orders it considers necessary.

Amazon's Response

A spokesperson for Amazon Australia told Reuters the company is reviewing the case "in detail" and emphasised it had cooperated with the ACCC's investigation throughout.